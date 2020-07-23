Feilding Moa put on a good show in cross-country champs

Andre Le Pine-Day finished third in the men’s under-20 race at the Manawatū Whanganui cross-country champs last weekend.

ATHLETICS: Congratulations Team Moa for the fantastic turnout at the last week’s Manawatū Whanganui cross-country championships.

Their yellow singlets were prominent in many of the photos I have seen of the racing. They had a particularly good showing in the younger-age-group races and dominated the results.

In the under-9 boys’ event Joshua Addenbrooke was first and Austin Lean second. Mya Thirkell won the girls’ race.

In the under-11 grade, the boys’ race was taken out by Lachlan Dassler. Victory in the girls’ race went to Mia Thomson. Her team-mate Hazel Duker crossed the line in third place.

The under-13 boys’ race was a Moa trifecta. Will Sablerolle-Stone took the title ahead of Joel Dassler in second place and Joshua Humphreys in third.

In the girls’ race it was the Palmerston North Athletic Club’s Tayler Trow who crossed the line first, ahead of Moa’s Millie Evans in second place and Arnya Burema in third.

The under-15 girls’ title went to Poppy Rae-MacGregor. Lucy McLean was second. It was another Moa trifecta in the boys’ race, with Alec Ball first, Charlie Hook second and Jacob Lean third.

Wanganui Harrier Club athletes won both under-18 races. Mackenzie Morgan won the women’s title and George Lambert the men’s. Will Anthony, a visitor from Wellington, was first across the line in the men’s race, but was ineligible to take the title. Moa athlete Sam Stichbury was the second centre athlete across the line and Thomas Harding the third. In the women’s race Morgan was followed home by Adelaide Roper, from Moa, and Angela Jukes, representing Palmerston North Athletic.

The Palmerston North Athletic Club had success through the Macdermid family. Noah won the under-20 men’s race, Kara the senior women’s title and their father Paul took out the masters 45 grade event.

Stephanie Walker won the women’s under-20 title for Moa. Andre Le Pine-Day was third in the men’s event.

With visiting athletes being the first three finishers in the men’s senior event and ineligible for the title, Nick Johnston’s fourth-place finish meant he was awarded the crown. David Lovelock, from the Palmerston North club, was the second centre finisher. In the senior women’s event Kara Macdermid was followed home by Moa’s Amara Rae and Monica Burnard.

In the masters section, title winners were: MW35 Victoria Kitchen, from Palmerston North club, MW45 Karis Rae, MW60 Jo Speary, M40 Mark Evans, M50 Paul Wasley, M60 Rob Dabb, M65 Kevin Rolls, and M70 Colin Clark.

Denise McLean won the women’s 8-kilometre walk and Julie Walker the 4km walk.

♦ On Sunday I will be travelling over to Masterton to officiate at the first round of the Track and Field Winter series.

The meeting starts at 1pm with 100-metre sprints, shot put and high jump. At 1.20 the middle-distance runners have the option of competing over 1000m, 3000m or 5000m in a combined event.

At 1.45 the long jump and hammer throw commence and the 1500m race is scheduled to start at 1.50.

The meeting concludes with athletes able to compete over 400m or elect to run a 2x 200m relay at 2.10.

♦ Top athletes taking part in social sport is often a recipe for disaster. We have experienced this at a local level with our leading long jumper Jordan Peters requiring surgery to repair a knee injury suffered playing social basketball. This forced him to miss the chance to be able to defend his national long jump title.

He is not alone as I have recently been reading about the 400m world record holder, South African Wayde Van Niekerk, who suffered a similar injury last year when playing in a charity touch rugby match.

The game was a curtain raiser to a Springbok versus All Black rugby test.

Like Peters, he required surgery to repair the damage and the injury meant he was unable to compete in last year’s world championships in Doha, Qatar.

The postponement of the 2020 Olympics has probably been of benefit to him, giving him more recovery time. Hopefully he can get back to the form that made him one of the most exciting prospects on the athletic scene post Usain Bolt.

♦ Upcoming events:

Saturday: Feilding Moa Cross Country Championships

August 8: Halcombe Relays

August 11: Manawatū Striders Time Trials

August 19: Manawatū Secondary Schools Cross Country.