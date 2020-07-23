Palmerston North nurses join national walkout after failed pay negotiations

Palmerston North primary care nurses walked off work for two hours on Thursday.

Palmerston North nurses have joined thousands of their colleagues around New Zealand in a walkout after failing to reach an agreement in pay negotiations.

More than 3400 practice nurses, medical receptionists and administrators nationwide stopped work for two hours on Thursday, after negotiations for pay equal to their district health board counterparts failed.

Primary healthcare nurses and workers at GPs and medical centres are frustrated and feeling unappreciated by getting paid thousands of dollars less than they would working for a board.

A group of nearly 40 primary health care workers met at the Milson Community Centre to discuss the situation and future strikes or other industrial action.

READ MORE:

* Nurses stop work planned as part of fight for equal pay

* Nurses to vote on revised pay offer with 'significant improvements'

* Doctors acknowledge 'heightened risk' of patients deteriorating overnight during nurses' strike

* Southland nurses join national strike



David Unwin/Stuff New Zealand Nurses Organisation Manawatū organiser Sue Eising-Wolland says primary health workers are praised by the Government for their hard work and stepping up to respond to coronavirus, but it isn’t reflected in their pay.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Manawatū organiser Sue Eising-Wolland ​said the meetings were necessary because the situation was unfamiliar territory.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had to go this far. Usually, it’s settled at the negotiating table.”

After five months of negotiations for a new multi-employer collective agreement, the nurses received a final offer in March – for a 2.5 per cent pay increase, followed by another 2 per cent increase next year.

The Nurses Organisation members voted to reject the offer, because it didn’t bring them in line with their board colleagues.

Enrolled nurses, who practice under the supervision of a registered nurse, are paid 9 per cent, or $4542 a year, less than at boards. Registered nurses are paid 10.6 per cent, or $7650 a year less.

Eising-Wolland said this wasn’t a usual employer-versus-union dispute, because employers and groups such as the GP Leaders Forum had publicly supported the nurses.

The sticking point was that primary health organisations had said the Government hadn’t assigned them enough funding to raise their nurses’ pay as much as was wanted.

Primary care nurses had been asked to do more, as responsibilities shift from hospitals to them, and were exposed to extra risk on the front line of the nation’s coronavirus response.

Eising-Wolland said they’re publicly praised for their hard work by the Government and told how valuable they were, but that wasn’t reflected in their pay.

Chiquita Hansen, the chief executive of central primary health organisation Think Hauora, wasn’t available for comment on Thursday.

However, in February Hansen told Stuff nurses were becoming increasingly important team members in Manawatū’s primary care sector and were vital in supporting the district's declining number of GPs.

Hansen said the pay gap between primary care nurses and board nurses was making it a challenge to recruit the next generation of carers.