Crucial clash for North End as they look to progress up ladder

North End, in blue, have been playing catch up this season and need a win today against Levin.

FOOTBALL: This weekend marks the beginning of a crucial period for North End if they’re to make progress up the men’s Federation League ladder.

At present North End are buried in a group of five sides still in single figures on the points table and in danger of losing touch with the leading bunch of four.

Coach Garry Hodge said North End had three games to go before their bye and badly needed points from them.

“They’ll be critical for us.”

On Saturday, North End meet Levin, who lie last in the league, at Skoglund Park, Palmerston North.

Levin, in their first season at Federation level, have leaked 25 goals so far, more than any other side, something North End will no doubt be out to capitalise on after they put five past Massey University last weekend.

The home side will be missing forward dynamo Jono Steele, but coach Hodge said he was heartened by the performance of the youngsters in the side against Massey.

“So we won’t be changing much in the way we play.

“I’ve watched Levin. They’re a young side with pace, so we’ll be looking at not giving them space between our lines.

“It’s a big game for us. We need more points to build on last week and move up the table.”

There’s a derby clash at Memorial Park, Palmerston North, on Sunday between Red Sox and Massey, who are both also mired in the chasing pack in the league.

Massey will be looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat to North End last weekend, while Red Sox will want to go one better after they held high-flying Palmerston North Marist to 1-1.

Red Sox haven’t won a game yet and have only banked four goals from six outings – something coach Shane Rufer is acutely aware of.

“We’re creating chances. Now we need to put them away while concentrating on our defence at the same time,” he said.

Massey coach Donald Piper said the students’ “Jekyll and Hyde” approach was hurting them – one week, scoring plenty, the next, conceding goals.

He said Massey had played one more game than sides around them on the ladder, so needed a result from this one.

“The quality is there. They just need to believe in themselves consistently.”

The Massey run-on side should be the same as last week’s, Piper said.

With second-placed Palmerston North Marist having the bye this weekend, unbeaten Whanganui Athletic get the opportunity to open up a five-point lead at the top when they host third-placed New Plymouth Rangers.

In the other game this weekend, Napier Marist are home to Havelock North Wanderers, who sit in fourth spot.

♦ In the Horizons Premiership, there’s a top-of-the-table match-up this weekend between second-placed Palmerston North Boys’ High School and Wanganui City.

City lost their first game of the season last weekend and now lead the competition by two points ahead of the schoolboys.

Boys’ High go into the clash buoyed by their 4-2 victory over Wellington College in their annual inter-school game during the week.

Their win was spearheaded by a hat-trick from striker Ben Mori.

Boys’ High are building up for their major tournament of the year, the Super 8 in Rotorua in September.

Third-placed Whanganui Athletic reserves meet Massey University reserves in the other key clash.

Other fixtures see fourth-placed Hokowhitu playing Takaro, North End reserves versus Red Sox reserves and Marist reserves against Feilding United.