Palmerston North deputy mayor relishes new justice role

Tangi Utikere is considering cases of possible wrongful conviction on the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Palmerston North’s deputy mayor is getting down to business in his new role at a government agency considering possible wrongful convictions.

Tangi Utikere is one of seven appointments to the Criminal Cases Review Commission that began operating in July. The commission considers applications from people who have exhausted all their avenues of appeal but consider themselves wrongfully convicted of a crime.

Utikere, 40, said the commissioners were to this week have a meeting over Zoom, ahead of their first scheduled monthly meeting, as applications stream in. Stuff reported this week the commission had already received 25.

There is speculation Utikere could be in the running to replace Iain Lees-Galloway as Palmerston North’s Labour candidate at the General Election, but Utikere has said he won’t comment on this.

Ahead of the tumultuous events that ended Lees-Galloway’s career, Utikere spoke of his excitement at his four-year commission appointment.

Coming from a teaching background, Utikere is also a judicial justice of the peace, managing court panels in Palmerston North, Levin and Dannevirke, and a visiting justice, who runs prison disciplinary hearings.

His CV also contains plenty of community involvement and further judicial experience in horse racing and teacher tribunals.

Utikere said decisions about wrongful conviction cases needed to be unanimous among commissioners.

When applications are made, assuming they fit certain criteria, they are then passed on to the commissioners for consideration.

“The commission meets to determine which applications will be declined or rejected and which ones will go to the next step because there is a possibility, on the face of it, that there is a potential miscarriage.

"Once it's decided that it goes to the next step it gets allocated to what's called a case review panel and that consists of two or three commissioners who will oversee that particular case, but it's the staff of the commission who actually do all the investigation and prepare everything."

A case then goes back before the full commission, where it is either rejected or other recommendations are made, such as sending it back to an appeal court.

Commissioners also have the ability to order examinations into “systemic issues” in the justice sector, should they see trends arising. Findings would be sent to the justice minister and tabled in Parliament.

Utikere said the seven commissioners would also act as a board for the new organisation, giving broad direction to how it was run.

Thirdly, the commission would make sure people knew about its role, particularly among certain groups.

"When you look at the prison population or those engaging in the criminal justice sector the number of Māori and Pasifika individuals is extremely disproportionate to the rest of the population.

“When you look at the royal prerogative of mercy ... [and] the level of engagement from Māori and Pasifika applicants within that process, again it's disproportionate."

Utikere was told about the role earlier this year and went through a thorough recruitment process during lockdown.

Given his judicial work, and the law background of many commission colleagues, Utikere said potential conflicts of interest could arise, which would be dealt with case by case.

Commissioners met for the first time at the end of June and had Zoom discussions with similar organisations overseas.