Suspicious car fire burns through barn in Levin

Firefighters are wrangling a blaze that is burning through a barn near a former boys’ home in Horowhenua.

Two trucks from Levin Fire Statin rushed to the scene near the former Kohitere Boys’ Training Centre on CD Farm Rd at 9am on Friday, Fire and Emergency spokesman Carlos Dempsey said.

Firefighters were doing their best to extinguish the “shells” of cars that were engulfed in flames igniting barn, he said.

The fire is suspicious and police have been called to the scene.