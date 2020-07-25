Bell rings for principal after 43 years in education

School is out for a Rangitīkei principal who has ended his 43-year career in education.

Taihape Area School principal Richard McMillan, 65, retired on Friday. He worked at schools across the country and was a principal for 32 years, including 10 years at Taihape Area School.

“I’m quite looking forward to not having my life ruled by the school bell,” McMillan said.

He is being replaced by Craig Dredge, who has been working in Kalgoorlie in Western Australia for 14 years. Dredge previously taught at Feilding High School.

Originally from central Otago, McMillan started teaching at Concord School in Dunedin, then worked in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, before getting a job at Coley Street School in Foxton.

He was then having second thoughts about teaching, but when he took a sole-charge principal job at Kumeroa School in Tararua, with only 10 children, he loved the autonomy.

After that he worked in Hawke's Bay, at Levin East School, before he returned to Coley Street, this time as principal, before starting in Taihape in 2010.

He has experienced a lot of change in his career, including the Tomorrow's Schools reforms in 1989 and changes to the curriculum.

"Schools that really took the opportunity to run with it have done some amazing things. In the old days teachers stood in front of the class and talked at the kids."

Now there is more working together, more use of online tools and education is more child focused, he said.

One of his career highlights was being a lead principal during the days of information technology clusters, which was a transformational time for schools.

Sport was another passion and he was involved in rugby, cricket and hockey. He even started a Taihape cricket team made up of students and locals.

The area school model has students from age 5 to 18, instead of different schools for primary and high school level and McMillan believed it was beneficial.

"Every day we see things that happen in area schools that reinforce what a great structure for schooling it is. There is the chance for older students to be role models."

There are 170 primary pupils and 120 high school students at the school. Many travel from far-flung rural areas, including Pukeokahu, Waiouru and Ohingaiti.

Being near the Central Plateau, children can go skiing or rafting for school trips, and farming is another popular option.

McMillan said even though it was a small school, it had many high-flyers.

The school is facing a $10 million rebuild after serious problems were found with water leaks, heating and its sewerage system. McMillan said it was a good time to retire now the build was in its design phase.

In retirement he will move to Foxton Beach and plans to spend more time with his two children and two grandchildren.