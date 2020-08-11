Planning begins on massive new Levin subdivision

The site of the future Taraika subdivision is to the southeast of Levin, east of State Highway 57.

Planning has started for a new Levin subdivision of 2500 homes, the most significant residential development in the district.

Horowhenua District Council opened feedback on Monday on the master plan for a huge new 420-hectare subdivision called Taraika, to the southeast of Levin.

The development, east of State Highway 57 between Queen St East and Tararua Rd, will have parks, reserves, a shopping centre and a shared pathway connected with Levin.

The area was going to be called Glasdstone Green, but will now be called Taraika, a name gifted by the Muaūpoko iwi to commemorate an ancestor after whom the Tararua Range was named.

Council strategic planner Lauren Baddock said now the preferred corridor for the Ōtaki to North of Levin expressway, which will run to the east of the town, had been confirmed, the council could start planning.

“With the master plan nearing completion, we will soon be able to commence the Resource Management Act process to rezone the land and introduce new rules into the district plan to allow development to occur.

SUPPLIED What the new subdivision Taraika to the southeast of Levin will look like.

“Once the land has been rezoned, developers-landowners will be able to proceed with their development.”

Baddock said enabling works, such as the completion of a roundabout at the intersection of State Highway 57 and Queen St East, are expected to start this year.

”The land within Taraika is privately owned, so the exact timing of development starting and reaching completion is largely driven by private developers-landowners.”

She said the master plan, infrastructure planning and district plan change were under way.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said Horowhenua needed more land zoned as residential to meet the demand of a growing population.

“There’s room for about 2500 to 3000 homes including a new suburb, schools, parks and other services in that area.

“It’s going to look more like a suburb rather than an ad-hoc part of Levin.”

STANTIALLÂ STUDIOS/Supplied The Taraika subdivision in Levin, which is expected to have room for 2500 homes.

Wanden said the region needed 400 houses a year to keep up with growth.

“We’ve been growing extremely fast over the last five years and we’re one of the fastest-growing districts in the country.

“Even despite that it is likely to continue with the completion of the expressway and Transmission Gully.”

He said Horowhenua was affordable and close to Wellington, Manawatū and Hawke’s Bay.

Baddock said the council believed a new primary school would be needed, but it was a Ministry of Education decision.

Ministry deputy secretary Katrina Casey said the ministry had been in talks with the council since 2018 about the development of the area and the potential effect of projected population growth on schools in the area.

“Establishment of a new school is one potential option for responding to growth. Other options include implementing or amending enrolment schemes or increasing capacity of existing schools.”

Casey said the ministry’s job was to manage school networks by planning for growth and population shifts.

The ministry would consider population projections, council information, enrolment data and how well schools are utilised.

Feedback on the master plan is open until September 7.

Muaūpoko gifted the name Taraika to continue the thousand-year-old custom known as Take Taunaha, a statement that confirms Muaūpoko as tangata whenua.

Muaūpoko Tribal Authority chairman Tim Tukapua said Taraika was an ancestor who settled the region over 1000 ago.