Horowhenua's economy doing fine after coronavirus lockdown

Horowhenua’s economy is faring better than many parts of the country after lockdown.

Promising figures on gross domestic product, unemployment, job seeker recipients and consumer spending show that although the region’s economy has contracted slightly, it is resilient.

Horowhenua New Zealand Trust released a quarterly economic report that examines how the region responded to the hurdle of the Covid-19 lockdown.

GDP provisional was down 0.5 per cent for the year to June compared to last year, which was better than the national drop of 2.1 per cent.

David Unwin/Stuff Stephen Feldon, managing director of Photo And Framed, says he has noticed an increase in customers since lockdown.

Consumer spending has been resilient, up by 0.1 per cent over the year, compared with the national drop of 2.8 per cent.

“Horowhenua has benefited from Wellington commuters spending more time working from home and spending more locally,” the report said.

Photo and Framed managing director Stephen Feldon noticed the increase in people shopping locally and said business in July was as busy as Christmas would normally be.

He said he was quietly confident about business, and was in the process of replacing staff.

Located in the Levin mall, staff were able to work during alert level 3 but the store was unable to open to customers.

Feldon said he found comfort in the fact that as a small business going through lockdown, he was not alone.

David Unwin/Stuff Maurice Campbell, owner of Clarks Clothing and Taper café, says business quickly returned to normal after lockdown.

Recipients of the job seeker support benefit increased by 12.2 per cent over the year to June, totalling 1686 people. This compared with 19 per cent nationally.

The average unemployment rate in Horowhenua was 5.5 per cent, down from 6.2 per cent last year. This was higher than the national rate of 4.1 per cent over the last year.

Mayor Bernie Wanden, who is also the owner of Paper Plus, said the figures gave the council cautious optimism about the region’s recovery, suggesting it would not be as long and deep compared to other places.

He said business in Horowhenua was diverse, and the region was lucky it was not reliant on one industry.

“People are definitely more cautious about supporting local and have been in town more”, Wanden said.

Clarks Clothing and Taper cafe owner Maurice Campbell had a taste of both the hospitality and retail industry during lockdown.

He said doors were closed during alert level 4, and alert level 3. He was able to run a click and collect service through the eatery, but doors to the clothing store remained tightly shut.

Although business bounced back quickly, it hadn’t made up for the loss of being closed during lockdown.

Nonetheless, Campbell said the community’s support was felt, and he noticed people making more effort to stick to local businesses.