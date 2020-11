Truck fire at 3:51am on Saturday at Toll depot in Tremaine Avenue, Palmerston North

A truck was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Saturday morning in Palmerston North.

The truck was well ablaze when two fire trucks arrived at the commercial Toll Group truck yard at about 4am Saturday, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

They battled the blaze for four and a half hours, spending time dampening down the contents of the truck.

Firefighters left the scene about 8.25am.