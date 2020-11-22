One injured after car crashes off road near Palmerston North

One person was taken to hospital after their car went off the road and crashed into a bank near Palmerston North.

Police were called to the single vehicle crash, where someone had driven off the road and into a bank, on Kahuterawa Rd south of Linton at 11.48am on Sunday, a spokeswoman said.

The person was stable but had moderate injuries and was taken to Palmerston North Hospital, a St John spokesman said.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the crash happened at Linton military camp.