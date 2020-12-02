Palmerston North rallies to replace Christmas donations stolen from cathedral

Society of St Vincent De Paul president Mike Keenan with shows food and gifts donated since the burglary.

Palmerston North has dug deep to help a church replace thousands of dollars of stolen Christmas food donations.

The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit on Broadway Ave was burgled over the weekend, when thieves ransacked the foodbank run by the Society of St Vincent De Paul.

At least $1200 of food, intended to feed disadvantaged families over the festive season, was taken. It was likely more was lost, since foodbank volunteers don’t keep detailed ledgers.

The society's Palmerston North president Mike Keenan said the foodbank had been inundated by offers of help since Stuff reported the burglary on Monday.

“It’s just fantastic. I’m blown away by the wonderful response from our community.”

People have brought food items and cash donations to the cathedral, the Salvation Army shared food from its foodbanks and The Warehouse in Palmerston North contributed $1500 of gift cards.

Keenan said it was a heartening response to a heartbreaking crime and the society could now help more families than it could have before the burglary.

The foodbank volunteers are working out how to distribute the extra donations.

Many of the individual donors gave the foodbank money, which will either be used for other charitable efforts or to get a head start on next year’s food drive, he said.

The foodbank was stepping up its security after the burglary.

Keenan said the window panes the thieves removed to get inside had been replaced and steal mesh installed on the windows so nobody could get in that way again.

More security measures were due to be installed over the next couple of weeks.

Police are still looking for the burglars.

Society volunteers were working at the foodbank until shortly before midnight on Saturday and the theft was discovered during mass at the cathedral on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call police on 105 and quote file number 201129/3944.