Palmerston North Bhutanese community teaches Nepalese to the next generation

Bhutanese children in Palmerston North are continuing to stay connected with their homeland through language classes, singing and dancing.

Almost 50 children gather at the Rangiora Community Centre every Sunday to learn Nepalese.

Bhutanese Society of New Zealand Manawatū president Bal Ghimire said 150 children had been through the classes in the past decade.

He said communication in the families' native tongue was important and it allowed the children to speak to their grandparents and older family members.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Rika Gautam, 11, left, and Rithem Sanjel, 11, sit their end-of-year Nepalese language exam.

Children start classes from 3 years old and the older children took exams.

The society was started in 2008, with four families, and language classes started in 2009, with eight children.

There were now 800 people and 170 families of Bhutanese origin living in Manawatū, with almost 50 children in classes.

“The number of people is increasing in the community and more people are born here.”

Treasurer Chuda Ghimirey said children had a hard time maintaining their language, especially the ones born in New Zealand.

They picked up English quickly at school, using it with friends and with modern technology. This made classes all the more important.

Parent Yoga Dhakal said it was extremely important to her that her children learnt Nepalese.

It allowed them to communicate with their grandparents, and maintained the culture and traditions.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Traditional singing and dancing is also included as part of the learning.

Dhakal said the singing and dancing was fun. It was also a good way for the children to develop their language.

Her daughter Melissa Dhakal, 10, has been in the classes for about four years.

She liked being able to talk to her ama (grandma).

Teacher Indira Bhandari has been teaching Nepalese in Palmerston North for just over 10 years, and taught at a refugee camp in Bhutan for eight years.

It was important for the children to retain the language, and when she was at home she pretended that she did not speak English.

“The language and the religion is the first thing you lose.”

They were not allowed to speak Nepalese in Bhutan, nor read it or write it. She said it was allowed at home, but strictly prohibited in public.

“That’s why we left. It’s very important. If you lose the language you lose everything.”

Teacher Sarina Manandhar said the children were good at speaking because they communicated in Nepalese at home, but learning to read and write was harder.

“We are preparing another generation who speaks Nepalese and can read and write.”

The children were improving and she was happy with their progress.

“I’m so proud of them, especially with their parents and Covid-19. I was worried about them not having the class, but they have their parents and are learning at home.”

She said teaching was different in New Zealand, and was more structured and formal.

“We like to make it fun and interesting.”