Anabel Romero-Gemmell wins Squash Central player of the year

SQUASH: Rising Manawatū star Anabel Romero-Gemmell has been named Central’s player of the year at their annual awards.

Romero-Gemmell is 13, but won the player-of-the-year title at the awards earlier this month, having come a long way this year.

She started the nomination period by winning her third national in a row, then after a break resumed her efforts to compete in two prestigious international tournaments: the Scottish and the British opens.

She spent Christmas Eve on a plane travelling to Edinburgh to compete in the Scottish Open, where she came fifth.

Then she travelled to Birmingham for the British Open and faced top players from Malaysia, India, Spain and England.

She came 25th out of 128 and saw how top players operate.

She was selected for the New Zealand junior elite squad in January.

Romero-Gemmell trained through lockdown and restarted the year at the Taupō invitational, winning the junior division.

She came third at the North Island championships in the under-15 grade and was undefeated in the B grade super champs.

Now an A-grade player, she helps the SquashGym Palmerston North academy, mentoring and training with younger players.

Romero-Gemmell was in the 2019 Central junior girls team that won the team of the year award.

Also in the team were her SquashGym club-mates Kaitlyn Watts, Annaleise Faint and Genevieve Bell, as well as Abbie Holmes of Hāwera.

The team was unbeaten at the New Zealand junior teams’ competition last year and were crowned joint champions with Auckland.

In other awards, the most-improved junior player of the year was Jayden Bailey of the Ohakune Squash Club.

Bailey had a massive year of improvement despite two months of no squash due to Covid-19, moving up the grading list by 1130 points. He won the New Zealand D grade men’s champion of champions title.

Katie Gilmour of Rangitīkei Squash Club was named administrator of the year.

Gilmour joined as president in the 2019-2020 season and has organised a business house competition, managed the club through lockdown, played and managed a C grade women’s super champs team and interclub team, and kept people updated on the club’s website and Facbeook page.

The personality of the year award went to Rangitīkei’s Ross Berrett.

He has had a positive influence on the club in the past three years, including helping to get interclub teams up and running. Rangitīkei now has three men's teams and a women's team.

He organises the masters interclub team and is a good supporter.

Volunteer of the year was Heather Plank of the Rangitīkei and Ōhakea clubs.

Plank has been bar manager for four years, helps at men's and women's interclub matches, keeps everyone fed on leagues nights and at tournaments, has been at every committee meeting, and filled the secretary void.

She has been at Ōhakea for more than 10 years, taking in new committee members and coaching them through administrative details.