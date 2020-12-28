Push to rebuild Foxton Pool as indoor and outdoor facility

The Foxton pool is only 13 years old, but is in poor condition and needs rebuilding.

Horowhenua residents want a structurally damaged swimming pool to be rebuilt as an indoor and outdoor, year-round facility.

The future of the 13-year-old Foxton Pool is in limbo, after its building was deemed irreparable and in need of demolition.

The Horowhenua District Council has surveyed people about whether the building should be retained, upgraded or closed.

Of the 504 responses, 288 people wanted a facility with indoor and outdoor pools.

READ MORE:

* Horowhenua pool maintenance brought forward to avoid further closures

* More donations for Cambridge pool complex taking it closer to fundraising target

* Mayor's vote against 20-year plan 'astounding', Horowhenua councillors say



David Unwin/Stuff The outdoor Foxton pool was closed in 2007.

That concept involves rebuilding the existing building, with the current pools kept indoors.

A leisure pool and outdoor splash pad would be added, and the pool would be open all year round.

One survey respondent, who was not named, said: “This seems the best option for forward thinking. Interest in the area is high and whilst there is a perception that this is a holiday destination there are more and more people moving here who would regularly use the facilities.”

Another said: “The pools in Foxton are vital for the local school children who learn to swim, also for elderly and disabled people using it for rehabilitation along with recreational usage.

“And open all year round enables the community of Foxton and Foxton Beach to fully utilise it and then during the summer holiday period more visitors can use the pool too.”

Eighteen people liked the idea of demolishing the existing building and rebuilding it to modern requirements, with the same pool layout.

Twenty-three people wanted the existing indoor pools to be turned into outdoor pools, where the facility would only be operational over summer.

Under that option, the pool building would be demolished, and new changing rooms and an administration building would be built.

A leisure pool, splash pad, landscaping, and shade and wind protection would be added.

One-hundred-and-ten people didn’t choose an option, but wanted a pool that operates year round. Thirty-six people just wanted the pool to remain open.

Two people said the pool should close and three classed the repairs as a waste of money.

The outdoor pool remained operational over summer for a short period after the indoor facility was built, but was shut in 2007.

The indoor pool was not heated originally, although it is now, and has no ventilation, which contributes to a damp, humid environment and high levels of condensation.

An assessment of the building found it was still structurally safe, but the high condensation and moisture levels had caused the supporting timber structure to absorb moisture.

This resulted in rust and degradation of the pool’s facilities.

Concepts with costs would be included as part of the 2021-41 Long-Term Plan.