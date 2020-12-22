Manawatū bowlers win Wynksy Challenge Trophy against Wellington

Manawatū's rep bowlers after beating Wellington for the Wynksy Challenge Trophy.

BOWLS: Manawatū’s bowlers have won the inaugural Wynksy Challenge Trophy in a new representative fixture against Wellington.

Wellington won the women’s clash 12-4, but Manawatū won the men’s competition 13-3 to clinch the fixture overall 17-15 at Northern in Palmerston North on Sunday.

This was the first time this match has been played and the fixture is called the Wynksy Challenge Trophy, named after top Manawatū bowler Barry Wynks, who died two weeks ago.

The standout women’s player was Sharon Sims, with two wins.

The men's team looked sharp all round, losing just one game all day.

Dean Gilshnan beat New Zealand squad member Seamus Curtain 21-18 in the singles, then teamed up with Pat Horgan to beat national pairs champion Raymond Martin.

Ross Ellery also looked good, winning against young gun Caleb Hope 21-13 in the singles, before teaming up with Brian Little in the pairs.

Meanwhile, Takaro beat Palmerston North 14-10 in a catchup in the women's interclub competition.

The playoffs will be at Johnston Park, Feilding, on January 16. Johnston Park will play Palmerston North in one match and the winner gets a bye straight through to the final.

The loser will play the winner of the other match, between Northern and Takaro.

The division two playoffs will be at Shannon, where Shannon will play Palmerston North Blue and the winner goes through to the final.

The loser will play the winner of the other match, between Johnston Park and Palmerston North Black.

In the Bowls Manawatū player-of-the-year standings, Sims, of Takarao, leads on 110 points and club-mate Mark Noble is second on 87.5.

In the Elizabeth Walker triples competition, Terrace End lead on 15 points, with Johnston Park and Palmerston North second on 14.

In the Skoglund Triples Palmerston North lead section one on 17 points and Johnston Park B lead section two on 16 points.