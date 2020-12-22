New classroom helps ease roll pressure at Tokomaru School

Tokomaru School has a new classroom, built by the Ministry of Education, to cope with a growing roll.

A Horowhenua school can restore its library to its original purpose now it has a new roll-growth classroom.

Tokomaru School recently had a new classroom built by the Ministry of Education, part of a $2.5 million spend on teaching spaces in the region announced in 2019.

The school’s roll has grown rapidly in the past couple of years, expanding from 71 pupils in 2016 to 113 now. The roll peaked at 125.

To cope with the extra children, the school converted its library into a classroom. An old dental clinic, in a far corner of the school, was turned into a small library.

READ MORE:

* New buildings and pool officially opened at Lake Tekapo School

* Ashhurst School gets new classrooms to cope with growing roll

* Long-awaited classrooms open at Waimea College



David Unwin/Stuff The new classroom means the school can stop using its library as a classroom.

But now children have moved into the new classroom, which is for senior pupils, and the library has become a library again.

School principal Sonia Mudgway said she was hugely grateful for the additional classroom.

“It’s just to take the pressure off. It shows that the library was an integral part of the school.”

Mudgway said it hadn’t felt real until they had the first site meeting, but she was happy to have the work completed.

“Having the library – that’s such a central hub of the school. We meet there for assemblies and have kids working there all day.”

The school now has five teaching spaces and a library. When Mudgway started there were three classrooms operating and another empty one.

In October 2018 the school introduced a zone to curb its growth and got on the ministry list for a new class.

There are two smaller rooms attached to the classroom: a music room and another learning space.

David Unwin/Stuff Tokomaru School pupils Scarlett Parsons, left, Bella Walmsley, Corban Judd, and Isabel Foot-Wolland work in the school’s new classroom.

Mudgway said the new building had created a lot of learning space and pupils had plenty of input into what they wanted in the class.

The dental clinic will become a performing arts room.

Two old sheds were knocked down for the new build, which has opened up the area.