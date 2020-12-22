Armed police look for robber in Horowhenua

Police are on the hunt for a bandit and a stolen vehicle in Horowhenua.

Armed police are looking for a robber that threatened someone and stole their vehicle at Lake Horowhenua.

Police were called at 2.20pm on Tuesday and are trying to find the vehicle and the bandit, a spokeswoman said.

The robber did not have a weapon, but was known to use firearms.

It’s understood police have set up cordons at the Ōhau Bridge and at the intersection of Kimberley and Arapaepae roads in Levin.

The police armed offenders squad was on its way.