Car burns in early hours of the morning in Foxton

Firefighters from Shannon spent more than an hour fighting the car fire on Monday morning (file photo).

Firefighters rushed to a blazing car in the early hours of the morning in Foxton.

Fire and Emergency spokesman said the car was fully alight when firefighters arrived at 3.15am on Foxton Shannon Rd on Monday.

One fire truck from Shannon spent more than an hour dousing the flames and left at 4.40am.

A police spokeswoman said no-one appeared to be with the car and officers would be making inquiries into its circumstances.

She said it was too early to determine if the fire suspicious.