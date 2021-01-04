Suspicous fire destroys vacant house in Horowhenua

Gavin the goat was unhurt after fire destroyed a house on the property where the goat lived.

Fire has left a house in ruins, but its sole tenant appears to have made a hairy escape.

The house on Puketea St in Tokomaru was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Monday morning, causing parts of it to collapse and leaving the insides charred and black.

The property had been vacant for a couple of weeks, aside from the owner's pet goat Gavin, who was resting contently nearby in the hours after the blaze.

The animal is being minded by neighbour Caroline Houssenloge, who said Gavin didn’t appear to be distressed but there had been a few jokes about him ending up on a barbecue.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The back this Tokomaru house collapsed after a fire early on Monday morning.

Her brother Gary Hayes owns the house but has been away, and she hasn’t been able to reach him.

Houssenloge said there had also been an earlier fire before Christmas, started from someone burning candles in the house, which caused smoke damage.

She had been in Palmerston North for the birth of a grandson on Sunday night so had missed the more significant blaze, but the destruction was apparent when she returned home.

Thankfully a garage next to her house had escaped the flames.

“If the garage went it would have been trouble.”

She said there was nothing of value in her brother’s house, and he was intending to sell it.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Firefighters investigate the aftermath of the blaze on Monday.

Tokomaru Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief fire officer Mechelle​ Kohunui​ said the fire had done a good job of destroying the house.

“It was certainly well ablaze and we concentrated on this left-hand side of the house here. A lot of the flames had taken off through the front.”

Fire engines from Tokomaru, Linton and Shannon attended and were there until 2am. Firefighters were called back about 5.30am to mop up bits and pieces.

Fire safety officer Murray Kidd said he was in the early stages of the investigation, but it was being treated as suspicious.

It looked like it had started in two seats at the back of the building. There was possibly asbestos in the house and it would have to be checked for safety.

It is the second house fire in the region during the long weekend, after a house on Manchester St in Palmerston North was gutted by a blaze on Friday night.