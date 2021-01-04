School pool closed due to safety concerns after vandals strike again

Clifton School principal Adrian Burn says it is unfortunate the school’s pool is out of action for the remainder of the summer holidays due to vandalism.

Vandals have struck a Rangitīkei school pool for a third time and the latest attack has ruled it out of action for the rest of the summer holidays.

Clifton School in Bulls will be closing its pool for the rest of the school holidays after vandals left a large amount of broken glass on the bottom of the pool and in the changing rooms.

It comes only three weeks after the pool’s facilities were broken when someone climbed the fence and broke the pool cover, which will need to be fixed.

One person had already been injured, so the school was taking the issue seriously and reporting it to police.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The pool at Clifton School in Bulls has been struck by vandals three times in the past year.

About $2500 had been spent last summer on a new cover and doing up the changing rooms after earlier vandalism.

Members of the community can usually buy a key for the pool over summer but now it is being drained and won’t be available for use again until term one. The school intends to refund people in term one.

Principal Adrian Burn was away and said he would have to fully assess the damage when he was back.

“There’s glass on the bottom of the pool and in the changing rooms. We decided to close it because it was safer. We’re going to drain it and close it, so that will be unfortunate.”

He had been frustrated at the damage done before Christmas and was even more disappointed now.

It was unfortunate for the community who regularly used the pool, “but that’s the way it is”.

Burn didn’t believe the damage was done by people who hired keys.