One person seriously injured after crash in Palmerston North

One person is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Palmerston North.

Police were called to the crash at 5.39pm on Milson Line on Tuesday, where someone had hit a barrier.

One ambulance and a rapid response vehicle rushed to the scene and transported the patient to Palmerston North hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.

Paramedics treated another patient with minor injuries at the scene.

The westbound lane was blocked, but the road reopened about 6.30pm.