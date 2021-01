Emergency services were called to Toia St in Marton, after a person was trapped against a tree by a truck at 12.50pm on Saturday.

A person has been badly hurt after being pinned to a tree by a truck in the Rangitīkei town of Marton.

Emergency services were called to Toia St, after the first report of the trapped person came in at 12.50pm on Saturday.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a seriously injured patient was flown by helicopter to Whanganui Hospital.