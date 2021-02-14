Palmerston North tree nursery destroyed in large industrial blaze

Smoke billows into the sky as Leafland Wholesale Tree Nursery is engulfed in flames.

A two-storey building at a Palmerston North tree nursery has been destroyed in an early morning blaze.

Firefighters battled the large fire at Leafland Wholesale Tree Nursery, on the corner of Roberts Line and Napier Rd on the outskirts of the city, after the alarm was raised just before 8am on Sunday.

Crews from Palmerston North arrived to find the nursery's 10-metre by 10-metre, two-storey iron building – which housed offices and construction equipment – engulfed in flames, Fire and Emergency spokesman Mike Wanoa said.

Thick black billowed into the sky from the intense fire, which left behind only the twisted remains of the site's main building.

A woman neighbouring the property, who did not want to be named, said her family was woken up by loud bangs as the blaze took hold of the building.

They jumped the fence and saw large smoke clouds filling the sky, the woman said.

As she alerted her neighbours, workers at the nursery rushed to move as many of the trucks and forklifts as they could from near the building to protect them from the flames.

The woman said she could feel the intense heat of the blaze from her home and was worried the wind would shift, moving the fire towards her house.

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff A large industrial fire at Leafland Wholesale Tree Nursery on Roberts Line has firefighters working to uncover the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters managed to suppress the flames at 8.45am.

Operational support firefighters had closed a portion of Roberts Line, between Freedom Drive and Napier Rd, which remained cordoned off at 10.30am.

The business’s owners were on the scene, but did not want to comment. They had left church to assist firefighters.

Crews remained at the scene dousing hotspots, and fire investigator Graeme McIntyre was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The site had security cameras, which would assist the investigation, McIntyre said.

“It doesn't seem suspicious. It's a case of pulling it apart and seeing what we can find.”