Ninety years of nursing training brought to life in new book

Nurses take a dip in the pool at Palmerston North Hospital in 1954.

Of the New Zealand nurses sent to World War I, 10 were trained at Palmerston North Hospital.

Nine made it home.

Mabel Jamieson died when the Marquette, a British transport ship, was sunk in the Aegean Sea in October 2015.

Another Palmerston North nurse, Marion Brown, also died in the torpedoing, in which 32 New Zealanders were killed, but she hadn’t trained in the city.

Midcentral district health board Nurses concentrate during classroom training in 1952.

New Zealand sent more than 500 nurses to WWI.

In Egypt Kiwi soldiers were dying in hospital from pneumonia because local nurses’ religious beliefs forbade them working nights and there was nobody to turn the injured men to drain fluid from their lungs. The arrival of the Kiwi contingent saved lives.

Such care wasn’t always extended to the nurses on their return, however.

Mabel Crook trained at Palmerston North Hospital and came back with “hysteria”, now called post-traumatic stress.

She had to pay for her accommodation as she convalesced at a military hospital in Rotorua. Recovering soldiers weren’t charged.

These tales are among those unearthed by Dr Wendy Maddocks, lecturer at the University of Canterbury’s School of Health Sciences.

Maddocks is writing a book about the Palmerston North Hospital School of Nursing, which ran from 1895 to 1986, when polytechs took over the training.

midcentral district health board The nurses’ home at Palmerston North Hospital in 1950. Nurses were trained at the hospital for about 90 years until 1986.

Maddocks trained at the hospital from 1983 to 1986 and remains a registered nurse.

Men started training at the school in 1972 and Maddocks said the one man in her class went on to be the only one from that intake to marry a doctor.

“In the days of hospital training we were employed by the hospital board. You attended classes then you did your experience, but you were very much working from the first day.”

Nurses starting the 3½-year course would live in a hostel at the hospital, which had a strict curfew and physical checks to make sure the students were in bed and hadn’t left a pillow or clothing as a ruse.

Nurses in training were given plenty of responsibility too, often being in charge of a ward on night shift.

“We had to know everything about the patients because the night supervisor, Sister Murphy – everyone remembers her.

“She was a terror.”

midcentral district health board Nurses play tennis at Palmerston North Hospital.

She would demand to know all sorts of information about each patient. Trainees without an answer were in trouble.

Such training left the nurses resilient and forged a strong sense of camaraderie, Maddocks said.

Her book doesn’t have a title yet. She plans to have it published later this year and thinks it will be about 200 pages.

She’s gathered much information about the school’s early and later years, but is particularly keen on hearing from family members of nurses who trained there from the 1920s to the 1950s.

“I’m hoping that there’s a box in someone’s bedroom where there're photos of Mum or Grandma when she was a nurse or training.”

Maddocks can be emailed at wendy.maddocks@canterbury.ac.nz or contacted through the project’s Facebook page.