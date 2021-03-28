Flying catch seals exciting club cricket final win for United women

CRICKET: A flying one-handed grab has secured the Manawatū club women's twenty20 title for United thanks to a sisterly double act.

In an exciting last-over finish, United clinched a one-run victory over Fryeberg, who appeared to be favourites heading into the final six balls courtesy of a remarkable last-wicket partnership between Jessica Ogden and Joanna Stevens.

Jessica Monk was tossed the ball for the 20th over with Freyberg needing seven to overhaul United’s 115-2 at Hokowhitu Park, Palmerston North, on Saturday.

Stevens ran a single off the first ball, before Ogden snatched a boundary.

With two runs needed in four balls, the pressure was on United. Ogden missed a ball that passed down the leg side.

Fourth ball and Ogden flicked into the leg side, the timing surely good enough to reach the boundary, only for Jessica Monk’s sister Phoebe to thrust her right hand into the air at square leg to take the catch.

Freyberg’s loss was their second in a final this season. The women's competition is split in two and Marist beat Freyberg to win the pre-Christmas title.

Until Ogden joined Stevens at 66-7 in the 14th over – the match was nine batswomen a side – Freyberg never looked likely.

Courtney Infield showed her class, with some strong offside shots in her 14-ball 22, but wickets fell regularly and United's bowling and fielding was sharp.

But that changed in the final few overs. United started sending down regular wides and no-balls, and there were fumbles in the field, including one that cost a boundary in Abby Treder’s otherwise tidy 19th over and a dropped catch.

United were solid in their innings, with schoolgirl star Treder again looking good in making 43. She and captain Leesa​ Baker added 64 for the first wicket, but after Treder was dismissed in the 12th over the run rate never took off.

After the game a jubilant Baker said she thought United were about 10 runs short of a good score, which she credited to Freyberg’s tight bowling.

They were hard to get away, with Ogden going for less than three an over. Jasmine Odell claimed both wickets.

Baker said she was still confident between innings that her team would get home.

When Phoebe Monk launched through the air, Baker initially thought Freyberg still had a wicket in hand, but soon realised otherwise.

“Our girls were just up for it.”

In other matches, Marist and Palmerston North Girls’ High School tied in the third-place playoff. For the schoolgirls, Central Hinds all-rounder Ashtuti Kumar scored a rapid 103 not out off 72 balls.

Feilding beat Dannevirke by 10 runs in the playoff for fifth.

United 115-2 in 20 overs (Abby Treder 43, Lydia Proffit 28 not out, Leesa Baker 22; Jasmine Odell 2-17/4, Jessica Ogden 0-11/4, Sarah Calkin 0-16/4) beat Freyberg 114-8 in 19.4 overs (Extras 27, Joanna Stevens 24 not out, Courtney Infield 22, Ogden 21; Phoebe Monk 3-18/4, Jessica Monk 2-12/2.4, Proffit 2-16/4) by one run.

Marist 152-2 tied with Girls’ High 152-5; Feilding 128-1 beat Dannevirke 118-8.