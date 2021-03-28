College Old Boys go the distance to cut up Kia Toa

College Old Boys loose forward Elyjah Crosswell, centre, on the charge against Kia Toa.

RUGBY: The College Old Boys backs cut loose again as they beat Kia Toa 40-19 at the Arena in week two of the club competition.

Kia Toa were flat in their loss to Te Kawau in the opening round last week, but put in an improved performance this week despite the loss.

It was the second win for College as they outlasted Kias and cut them up in the backline in the second spell.

Kias put College under pressure at scrum and lineout time and were able to launch attacks from set piece, with first five-eighth Te Atawhai Mason running the cutter.

READ MORE:

* Last year's finalists flex their muscles in opening round

* Varsity make easy work of Old Boys-Marist in first round of Manawatū club rugby

* Late Varsity penalty secures draw in heavyweight clash with Feilding



But when they lost halfback Trent Reti to injury in the second half and Leighton Ralph had to move from midfield to halfback, Kias lost a lot of continuity.

COB’s fitness kicked in and their backs, led by try-scoring second five-eighth James Tofa and centre Patrick Tafili-Reid, ran away with the game at the end.

Reserve Jacob Hewetson-Talamaivao was dangerous at fullback and new flanker Elyjah Croswell made lots of tackles and was a nuisance at the break down.

Flanker Bethel Fauolo had another cracking game for Kias, prop Tekivu Kadavu was busy and second five-eighth Taare Ferris came off the bench early and had an outstanding game.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff College Old Boys centre Patrick Tafili-Reid crashes through the Kia Toa defence to score at the Arena on Saturday.

Old Boys-Marist grabbed their first win in a 36-35 tit-for-tat battle against Feilding Old Boys-Ōroua at Johnston Park.

The two sides traded tries for most of the game, with Old Boys-Marist ahead before OBM dotted down late to seal the win.

FOB-Ōroua led 18-10 at halftime and missed six shots at goal, but their defence let them down at times, with OBM scoring 26 points in the second half.

The game went to uncontested scrums after OBM’s two starting props picked up injuries.

The club is facing an injury crisis in the front row and had brought veteran Jarrod Rider back from Shannon.

OBM hooker Bryn Gordon was dynamic, got through a lot of work in the tight and scored a hat-trick, while No 8 Matene Ruawai was physical.

Reserves Aidan Champion and Hunter Waller combined well at first five-eighth and halfback, respectively

For the Stags, lock James Coogan had a strong game and stalwart Jamie Perigo looked good again, this week at second five-eighth. Perigo received a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Halfback Logan Henry's distribution was good and first five-eighth Paora Rakatau’s passing put people into space.

Freyberg showed they won’t be an easy team to knock over this year in a 41-17 loss to Varsity at Massey University.

Aided by the return of their Manawatū academy players, Freyberg put up a real fight, before Varsity’s class showed.

Much of the game was an arm wrestle, with Freyberg leading briefly in the first half and Varsity holding a 17-12 lead at halftime.

First five-eighth Kahn Foutali’i was key for Freyberg, involved on attack and defence as the backlines negated each other with tight defence.

Varsity hooker Ben Strang had a standout game playing against his old club and scored two tries.

Varsity first five-eighth Scott Davidson’s kicking played a big part in their win and they ran in a couple of late tries to make the scoreline more comfortable.

Freyberg were competitive at scrum time and a rolling maul set up their first try.

Varsity front rower Atonio Leawere-Walker was good off the bench, but he and centre Ueta Tufuga got tangled up in a collision and were both injured.

Loose forwards Michael Halutuituia and Jamie Malu, who played in midfield last week, were other heroes for Freys.

Feilding put in a clinical performance in a 71-0 hiding of Te Kawau at Rongotea.

Te Kawau had looked good against Kia Toa last week, but were brought back to earth by Feilding, with Yellows scoring early tries to set the tone.

Feilding’s monster forward pack didn't give Te Kawau any ball and were dominant in the scrums and lineouts, with jumpers TK Howden, Kere Marino and Sam Wasley stealing ball.

Starved of possession, Te Kawau had little chance to launch any of their own attacks.

Yellows led 31-0 at halftime and rammed home their advantage with another 40 points in the second half.

The Feilding Backs were dangerous too, with fullback Drew Wild, who was rested last week, everywhere on attack, scoring two tries and shutting down a few Te Kawau breaks with by making important tackles.

No 8 Wasley, who also scored a double, and hooker Harry Jones were standout men in the forwards for Feilding. Halfback Griffin Culver also scored a brace.

Te Kawau’s best were midfielder Kameli Kuruyabaki and flanker Jason Myers.

Meanwhile, the Feilding High School first XV beat Wellington College 17-15 in a pre-season match in Feilding.

Scorers:

College OB 40 (James Tofa 2, Cyrus Baker, Ben Stephens, Patrick Tafili-Reid, Corey Waho tries; Stewart Cruden 5 con) Kia Toa 19 (Jeremiah Fryer, Ben Lynch-Phillips tries, Leighton Ralph con, 3 pen). HT: 12-11.

Varsity 41 (Ben Strang 2, Nick Grogan, TamaToa Ropati, Bryn Wilson tries; Scott Davidson 5 con, 2 pen) Freyberg 17 (Beau Hourigan, Jamie Maoate, Apelu Peti tries; Potene Rolls-Paewai con). HT: 17-12.

Feilding 71 (Griffin Culver 2, Drew Wild 2, Sam Wasley 2, Andre Hoggard, Harry Jones, Ngapuke Patea, Tietie Tuimauga, Drew Manning tries; Wild 8 con) Te Kawau 0. HT: 31-0.

OB-Marist 36 (Bryn Gordon 3, Jeremy Dobson, Blair Hannam, Matene Ruawai tries; Aidan Champion 3 con) Feilding OB-Ōroua 35 (Layton Manuel 2, Hamish Clapcott, Jamie Perigo, Faleseu Tauailoto tries; Logan Henry 2 con, 2 pen). HT: 10-18.

Standings: Feilding 10, College OB 10, Varsity 10, OB-Marist 5, Te Kawau 5, FOB-Ōroua 2, Kia Toa 0, Freyberg 0.