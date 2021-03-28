Jack Miers secures second title in two months

It’s took a long time for Jack Miers to climb the top step of the podium of a major superstock title, but on Saturday night he secured his second in two months, adding the Manawatū title to the World 240 title he won at Rotorua.

Luck seems to have returned for Miers, who is often in the hunt for titles only for something to take him out. He beat almost 100 drivers at the World 240s and a big field of 33 starters at the Robertson Holden Speedway.

Miers was also the standout driver for the Palmerston North Panthers in their dismal semifinal performance at the Teams’ Champs, when they qualified easily but were then dismantled by the Christchurch Glen Eagles.

Two strong performances in the first two heats, with a fourth from midfield in the first heat followed by a win in the second heat from pole, had him just two points ahead of the impressive Jayden Ward.

With a midfield start in the third and final heat, Ward appeared to be in the box seat, especially with Miers at the rear of the big field. But a strong drive to finish second and a brilliant piece of blocking that held six cars up from veteran Peter Bengston held Ward up long enough to drop him down placings and behind Miers.

Miers’ consistency over the three heats saw him only drop nine points to finish five points ahead of the Palmerston North domiciled but contracted Christchurch Ward on 85 points. After a 10th place in the opening heat William Humphries’ two top five finishes were enough for him to finish third overall on 83 points.

After a disappointing first heat, when Wayne Hemi spun, the undoubted pace of his new superstock was obvious, and with his second place and win in the final heat he jumped to fourth place. Hemi finished level with Rebecca Barr, who continues to improve every week and is now right in the top echelon of superstock drivers.

Bryan Puklowski and his team had earlier prepared a brilliant track with more clay on it for the North Island Solo championships. In another piece of fantastic organisation the solo qualifying and finals were run between the best pairs sidecars and minisprints, which kept the track in perfect condition for the bikes.

The three race final became a battle between Auckland duo Ryan Terry Daley and Dylan Hancock.

The two shared races in qualifying then did the same in the final, with whoever won the start going on to win each four-lap race. Daley and Hancock split the first two races, with Daley taking out the decider to beat Hancock by a point.

With three top three placings including a win in the feature, Nathan Jefferies led the minisprint class.

In a clean sweep for Palmerston North drivers, Jordan McLeod and Daniel Nickel won the remaining two races.

Hamish McLeod won two stockcar races, with Daniel Burmeister winning the other. Manawatū champion Matt Phippen drove well to finish second in each of the races with Kyle Rowe was another to standout in each race.

In what must be one of their best rides ever at Palmerston North, Kieran Payne and Mikey O’Neill dominated the sidecar field with four big wins to lead their team to the King of the Arena Best Pairs title. Team-mates Glen and Emma Murray added vital points to give the two teams the title.

After early bike gremlins, the John Hannan-Rob Miller duo finished runners-up with the Justin Lincoln-George Olsen team. An impressive last heat win by Tony Hislop and Aidan Foothead in the final race gave them and the Jim Hotton-Nick Dunne third overall.

Correction: This story replaces an incorrect earlier version.