Top effort from Manawatū athletes despite Covid-19 dampener

Kara Macdermid (Palmerston North) won her first national senior title with a dominant victory in the womenâs 3000m at the Potts Classic in Hastings.

ATHLETICS: I returned home from last week’s Athletics New Zealand championships in Hastings with mixed feelings.

The championships had been rescheduled after Covid-19 restrictions prevented the championships proceeding on the original date.

It was decided the rescheduled meet would go ahead without the under-18 grade events.

The decision to only carry forward the original entries and not accept any additional entries was in my opinion unfortunate.

Many of the under-18 athletes would have been competitive in the higher grade and it would have eliminated the situation that occurred in many events, with athletes only needing to turn up to the event start to get a medal.

I was disappointed to see the senior men’s 100m, one of the premier events, become a straight final, with only eight entrants and the country’s top three sprinters missing.

Fortunately, the women’s sprints provided some exciting racing, with Zoe Hobbs setting a New Zealand record in winning the 100m, then Georgia Hulls upset Hobbs in winning the 200m final.

It was interesting both winning times in the women’s sprints were faster than some of the finishers in the men’s final.

The under-20 women’s 100m title went to Tayla Brunger, a regular visitor to our track.

The middle-distance races were extremely competitive and provided great competition.

Most Manawatū interest featured on the 1500m races, with Kara Macdermid finishing amazingly fast to grab the bronze medal in the senior women’s race in 4 minutes 22.60 seconds.

In the men’s race there were great runs from Benjamin Wall, who was fifth in 4m 3.43s, and Noah Macdermid, who was sixth in 4m 4.66s.

Lucas Martin was our sole gold medal winner, retaining his under-20 10,000m walk title, agood performance, especially as he had to complete the last half of the race on his own after the other two competitors were disqualified.

We had good representation in the under-20 women’s high jump, with Alice Taylor, who was representing Waikato-Bay of Plenty, taking the silver medal on countback after clearing 1.73m, the same height as the winner.

The final clearance for Courtney Trow, who was fifth, and Sam Mackinder, who was sixth on countback, was 1.56m.

Sam collected a silver medal in the long jump and a bronze in the javelin, an event where Sophie Andrews was fourth.

Jack Lewer collected the silver medal in the para senior shot put with a best effort of 10.98m and he competed in the senior men’s shot put, where his best of 11.05m placed him sixth.

There were three starters in the under-20 3000m steeplechase, where George Lambert received a silver medal and Ben Conder the bronze.

Mackinder was another to pick up medals in lightly contested events, finishing second out of three competitors in the long jump with a 5.04m best and a third out of four in the javelin.

Finishing second of the two competitors in the under-20 400m hurdles, Flynn Johnston was awarded a silver medal, while in the senior race Jonathon Maples collected bronze, finishing ahead of one other competitor.

These must be considered soft medals, but they fronted for the events and deserve to be rewarded.

Aden Porritt finished third in his heat of the 400m in 52.57s and was eighth in the final in 53.08s.

It was good to see former club members competing and doing well.

Hamish Kerr retained his high jump title, while Leah Pieck recorded a personal best of 58.46s in finishing fifth in the 400m.

She also collected bronze medals as a member of the Canterbury 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams.

♦ Palmerston North is hosting the Athletics New

Zealand 12 and 13 years inter-provincial teams event this weekend, starting at 10am on Saturday.

More than 320 young athletes plus team managers and supporters will arrive in the city.

Manawatū-Whanganui will be represented in the 12-year-old events by: Athena Fovakis, Cadee Hampson, Juliet McKinlay, Layla Duker, Samantha Greenwood, Tayla Cornwall, Tayler Trow, Samuel Tolmie and Brian Wilson.

The 13-year-old grade representatives are: Hayley Cornwall, Hannah Cadzow, Queenie Morgan, Verde Kjestrup, Courtney Fitzgibbon and Taylor Hall.

♦ Kara Macdermid followed up her great run at the national championships by running a personal best of 4m 16.24s at last Tuesday’s club night.

It was a night for personal bests, with Kimberley Walsh’s 57.11s and Jayde Rolfe’s 60.55s personal bests in the 400m.