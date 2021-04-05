Palmerston North Marist notch emphatic victory against Napier

Palmerston North Marist’s Nick Carrick, pictured playing against Napier City Rovers, was among the goal scorers against Napier Marist on Sunday. (File image)

FOOTBALL: Palmerston North Marist’s quest for the men’s Federation League title began on Sunday with a comfortable 5-1 win at Napier Marist.

Coach Juliano Schmeling said the two Marists looked to be on an even par early in the clash but his side soon asserted themselves over the youthful Napier outfit and dominated much of the rest of the game.

Palmerston North Marist notched three goals in the first spell, to establish a 3-1 lead at halftime before scoring a brace after the break.

The goals came from Adam Gill, Nick Carrick, Eli Smith, Jamie Lamb and substitute Fletchar Leslie.

Schmeling said the whole squad got some game time, including striker Jono Steele, recovering from injury.

Gill, a left back signed from last season’s Horizons Premiership title winners Wanganui City, was man of the match, he added.

“He worked hard,” said Schmeling.

Massey University also got their league season off to an emphatic start when they took federation titleholders Rangers to the cleaners at New Plymouth to the tune of 3-0.

The students’ victory was an echo of what happened at the start of last season when Rangers lost the only home game of their campaign to another Manawatū side, going down against Palmerston North Marist.

This time, according to Massey coach Donald Piper, the students were too good for a Rangers side that looked to be lacking the punch that carried them through to the title last year.

Massey were reduced to 10 men after only three minutes when forward Rhys Galyer was sent off for an illegal tackle and Rangers were down to nine by the end of the game with two players gone for double yellow cards.

Striker Joe Freeman, off a corner, defender Dom Rankin, on debut, and Zac Farmer did the damage for Massey, their goals going unanswered.

Piper rated Farmer’s classy second-half finish an early “contender for goal of the season” as he waltzed through the Rangers’ defence to score.

He said a key to the victory was the leadership displayed by the students after they went a man down.

“I was encouraged by that,” he said.

In the other game involving a local side, North End were edged 1-0 at Havelock North Wanderers on Saturday.

Also winners on Saturday were Whanganui Athletic, who hosted Levin and beat them 3-1.

♦ In the opening round of the Horizons Premiership, Palmerston North Boys’ High School were among the goals, the schoolboys netting three.

But their opponents Feilding United scored four times to win the game and announce they were going to be no easy-beats this season.

In another reversal of form from last year, Takaro Jokers beat last season’s runners-up Whanganui Athletic reserves 3-0. Takaro finished bottom last season.

Wanganui City, who won the premiership last year, beat Massey reserves 4-2, Red Sox reserves beat North End reserves 4-1, and Marist reserves drew 1-1 with Hokowhitu.