Schools dental service celebrates century of looking after children's teeth

Starting out with dental nurses on horseback and foot-powered drills, school dental clinics have gone through huge change in the past century.

Schools dental services in New Zealand are this year celebrating 100 years of providing a free essential service, looking after children’s teeth and former staff in Manawatū are preparing to celebrate.

After lobbying to start a service due to the poor state of children’s teeth, the New Zealand School Dental Service started in 1920 with the appointment of five dental officers, then in 1921 the first group of women started training as school dental nurses.

Micki Tyler worked in the dental service in Manawatū for more than 50 years and in her time there had been huge changes.

“When they started there was uniform and veil to now there’s a smock and shorts, from a treadle drill to a high-speed drill, a folding wooden chair to an electric chair.”

Before schools had their own clinics, dental nurses would transport equipment in the back of the car and set up in school halls or staff rooms.

In the early days, dental nurses would travel on horseback to schools.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Former dental nurses Marilyn Linklater, left, Moira Tristram and Micki Tyler reminisce with items used historically in dental clinics.

Now there were mobile clinics and a couple of clinics in Palmerston North, rather than schools all having their own.

Moira Tristram, who worked in the service for 35 years, said dental service was advanced now compared with when she started.

Tristram and Taylor said looking after children’s teeth was a vital service because once people left school they went to the dentist less frequently because they were scared of the price or what could be wrong with their teeth.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Old dentistry equipment on display at the medical museum at Palmerston North Hospital.

Tyler said even though people were scared to go to the dentist, lots of children had always been willing to help in the clinics when she was working.

There is a lunch at the Coachman Hotel celebrating the centenary for people from Manawatū on May 15.

People interested in attending can email pnsds100@gmail.com.