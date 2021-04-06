Slogan sought to capture Woodville's identity

Woodville’s collective identity is up for discussion as it approaches its 150th anniversary.

Woodville Districts’ Vision is holding a town slogan competition looking for the perfect phrase to capture the town's identity.

The new catch-phrase would form the foundation of a marketing push taking advantage of the population growth Woodville was experiencing and the upcoming Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū Tararua Highway.

Vision chairwoman Vicky Tomlinson said with Woodville’s 150th anniversary coming up, and big changes on the horizon, it was the perfect time to have a conversation about Woodville’s identity and what kind of community its residents hoped it to be.

“We’ve got a lot of new people coming to town, and we want to create an identity that old and new Woodvillians can get behind. Building that community connection will be vital for our future...”

That’s why the community will get to choose the slogan that best represents what Woodville means to them, in a public vote on the top 10 submissions chosen by a panel of public relations experts and town leaders, she said.

Local historian and author Joan McIntyre said there had been several historic touchstones to Woodville’s identity.

It’s a farming town, that had strong ties to the railways, horse racing and forestry.

Woodville was founded as a timber town in the 1870s. It was known as The Junction in its early years because the railways and roads between Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and Wellington all connected there.

McIntyre said the town thrived into the mid-20th century, until the railway gangs left and Woodville began to shrink.

The final tipping point for the town centre came when Hawke's Bay Farmers, an agriculture and farmer-focused department store, closed up shop in 1978 after nearly 40 years.

“But that’s all in the past... that's who we were... and Woodville’s future is still to be seen.”

McIntyre said Woodville’s character was changing, with the wind turbine farm on the Tararua Range and the influx of money promised by the new highway, offering new opportunities for tourism and business.

Tararua District councillor Peter Johns said the district was seeing real economic and population growth for the first time in almost 50 years.

Woodville was the lynchpin due to its proximity to the new highway and the flood of new residents moving from neighbouring regions looking for cheaper housing.

Slogan suggestions must be submitted to the Tararua I-Site by April 30, and Woodville’s new words will be unveiled at the town’s Matariki Festival at the Woodville Sports Stadium in July.