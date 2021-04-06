Regent stage ready to rock for magic Queen show

Queen fans in Palmerston North are turning Radio Ga Ga as a world-renowned tribute act comes to the city.

They might even utter Don't Stop Me Now as they head to the Regent on Broadway ahead of next Wednesday’s show, ready to be rocked.

That weight of expectation leaves Queen: It's a Kinda Magic frontman Dominic Warren Under Pressure to deliver and a champion night is expected.

The show’s 22-date tour of New Zealand begins in Palmerston North and Warren, a South African, spoke to Stuff on Tuesday from his managed isolation hotel in Auckland.

He’s rooming with the tour’s drummer and the pair have passed time preparing for the show but Warren, a keen runner, was looking forward to resuming his outdoor exercise.

Such cardio workouts were key to maintaining fitness to help him through an evening of belting out Freddie Mercury classics, while keeping up the same energy as the late Queen lead singer.

“I’ve got a similar vocal range to him. On a good night it’s four octaves and on a not so great night it’s 3½ octaves.”

The average range is about 1½ octaves, but that won't stop most of us chorusing to Bohemian Rhapsody from the aisles.

All Queen’s greatest hits would be covered, as well as a few lesser known songs for the English band’s best friends.

“Here in New Zealand, nine times out of 10 everyone is game to sing along. It makes my job easier when I get to share the stage with everyone in the audience.”

Audiences tended to be mixed between people seeking nostalgia and young fans.

Warren, 28, has been part of the Showtime Australia production for three years. He said he was introduced to Queen's music aged 6 or 7, and really started to get into it from his early teens.

He said he was happy in his role and enjoying the challenge of turning into Mercury on stage, but also kept up his own creative works.

Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic, Regent on Broadway, Wednesday, April 14, 8pm. Tickets from Ticketek.