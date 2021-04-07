Anti-euthansia campaigner Vicki Walsh dies

Vicki Walsh finished the Manawatū Striders half-marathon with the help of friend Maree Morpeth in 2017.

A woman who gave endlessly and defied the odds of terminal brain cancer has died.

Vicki Joy Walsh was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme and was given 12 to 14 months to live in 2011.

She died on Monday, April 5 at the age of 53.

Best friend Maree Morpeth said Walsh had a crazy sense of humour and had made it her mission to share her experiences, love and time with others.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Vicki Walsh has been diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, a terminal brain cancer.

“She was a lot of things to a lot of people. We talk about people who touch people in so many different ways, and she was one of those people.”

Walsh had been in and out of hospital and had multiple seizures and strokes since being diagnosed.

She ran a Facebook page where she documented her life, and shared her daily experiences with other people who had similar conditions.

She was known for speaking out about the End of Life Choice Bill and making sure people had the information to make an informed decision.

“There will be so many people who will realise how much they were assisted by her in some way. She will leave a huge hole in lots of people’s lives,” Morpeth said.

The pair had been friends for 15 years, working together at Manawatū prison and bonding over a love for running.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Vicki Walsh featured in a 2019 documentary about euthanasia.

They would run together every weekend, and Morpeth said it was like therapy.

Walsh would talk and Morpeth would huff and puff, while out of breath.

Morpeth said they began training religiously for the Auckland Marathon in 2008, but Walsh was sick on the day and couldn’t run.

They focused on half-marathons after that, and ran three together with Walsh in a modified wheelchair.

“I always said she had the heart of a runner and a mind of gold.”

The family still had the racing wheelchair and Morpeth hoped to continue the legacy and run with other people who weren’t able to.

“Even though we knew it was going to happen, it doesn’t make it easier. For me, pushing her was the easy part. Saying goodbye is the hard part.”

Walsh said, in a self-written funeral notice, that her journey had been a strange blessing as well as a challenge.

“There will never be enough words to express my gratitude for the kindness, understanding, and love so many of you have shown. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you.

“See you in Heaven where I will be Rocking In Paradise. Bless my heart, see you when you get there.”

A service would be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit on Broadway Avenue in Palmerston North on Friday, April 9 at 1pm.

It would be followed immediately by her interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, then an unveiling and refreshments at the Tokomaru RSA and Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated.