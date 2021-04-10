Manukura Black to mount strong defence of netball crown

Defender Madison Thomas, right, will be a key player for defending champions Manukura Black this year.

NETBALL: New faces abound in this year’s premier club competition, but defending champions Manukura Black should still mount a strong challenge.

The club competition starts on Tuesday night at the Arena and while the schoolgirl Manukura side have had a few changes, they should be strong again.

New Zealand secondary schools squad member Madison Thomas will lead from the front and they have Renee Matoe coaching again.

In defence, they have Meelah Lawton-Rei, Kaleece Potts-Broughton and Aisla Murray. At the shooting end will be Kataraina Kelly, Geneva Harrison, Hinewai Pounamu and Te Kohu Todd-Sweetman.

READ MORE:

* Two Manukura teams book spots in Manawatū club netball final

* Feilding A1 start second round of club netball with upset win over Manukura Red

* Massey too strong for Feilding in second spell for club netball clash



The midcourters are Jasmine Heaney, Monique Poa and Alazaye Logan.

Manukura Red have had a clear out from last year, but should be competitive.

Many of the old girls from last year aren't playing this season, but player-coach Matoe will be a key player at the shooting end, along with Kara Adrole, who has come from Feilding.

The only other returning player from last year is defender Tahlia Runga, another important player.

The rest of the side is made up of young newcomers.

David Unwin/Stuff Experienced Massey shooter Keaghan Seymour returns again.

Regular contenders Massey have a strong core again and should feature at the business end of the season.

Massey, who were beaten by Manukura Red in last year’s semifinals, will be coached again by John Atkins.

They have experience in shooters Keaghan Seymour and Emily Autagavaia, wing attack Shaani Temata-Frost, and defenders Hapai Selby-Law and Theresa Hunt who all shape as key players.

Defenders TJ Alexander and Ellie Hurley-Langton also return.

New to the team are shooter Claudia Brown from West Coast, and the pair from Feilding, defender-midcourter Layce Walker and midcourter Sam Rowe.

Defender Emma McLean has gone to Wellington, while shooter Kamie Veikoso and midcourter Kara Wynne are playing for the Massey Old Girls team in the premier reserve grade.

Feilding have had big changes this year, with only one player back from last season.

The team, coached by Louise Hurley, will be young this season, with Claire Walshe the only player returning.

Midcourter Hailey Sinkinson, defender Greer Mudgway and shooter Chantelle Smith have moved up from the Feilding A2s and the experienced Nicki Tawharu is playing.

They have also gained defender Sam Higgins and shooter Abby Daniel from outside the region, defender Gracen Keyes-Kumeroa, midcourters Bex Mark and Georgia Donaldson from Kia Toa and midcourter Georgia Walford from Kaierau in Whanganui.

Jayne Darbyshire is concentrating on marathon running, Kara Adrole has gone to Manukura, and both Walker and Rowe have moved to Massey.

David Unwin/Stuff Joyce Ohlson should play a big role at the shooting end for College Old Girls this year.

College Old Girls have a new side this season, with an injection of young players.

Golda Smith is coaching the side and may fill in at the shooting end if required, while the experienced pair of shooter Joyce Ohlson and midcourter Mere Butters returns.

They have gained Aaliyah Williams from Palmerston North Girls' High School and wing attack Lyric Paewai from Manukura.

Sisters Suraya (midcourt) and Kayzia (shooter) Goss are also in the side.

Kuini Chase isn't playing this year and Katherine Cornelius is the player-coach for the A2s.

Ōtaki club Rāhui is going through a rebuilding year.

Under the guidance of experienced coach Oriwia Raureti, Rāhui last year struggled to get players back after Covid-19.

Former Silver Ferns midcourter Katarina Cooper is back playing in the top side after missing a chunk of last season while pregnant.

Top defender Jamie Ratapu and sister Jasmine in midcourt are both back, as are another set of sisters, Sia and Maila Muliaga, who are quality shooters.

Shooter Amiria Cooper returns and Miriama Selby-Rickett, a shooter who has been overseas for the past few years will play.

Southern Steel defender Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickett will play when her premiership commitments allow.

Newcomer Terina Raureti will play in midcourt.

The premier reserve grade will also run on Tuesday nights which consists of Rāhui Reserves, Feilding A2, Massey A2, COG A2, Feilding Reserves and Massey Old Girls.

Tuesday’s draw: Manukura Black v College Old Girls, 6pm; Massey v Rāhui, 6pm; Manukura Red v Feilding, 7.40pm.