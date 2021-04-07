Man denied discharge after crashing into woman on moped

A man will be convicted and lose his licence after crashing into a woman on a moped in central Palmerston North.

A man who crashed into a woman on a moped has been denied a discharge without conviction.

James Andrew Lysaght, 48, had previously pleaded guilty to careless driving causing injury, but asked the judge to discharge him without conviction at Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday, arguing it would inhibit his ability to get a job.

Lysaght was driving along Maire St towards Rangitīkei St just after 3pm on December 7, 2020.

When he made the turn on to Rangitīkei St he didn't spot a woman travelling on a moped towards him.

Lysaght’s car hit the moped and the woman on her left leg, sending her into the air and landing on his bonnet.

The woman was taken to Palmerston North Hospital with knee contusions, a sprained elbow and forearm, and a sprained tendon in her hand and wrist.

When he was questioned by police at the time of the incident, he said: “I only saw the moped as the crash happened.”

As Lysaght stood in the dock, his lawyer Mark Alderdice described to Judge Lance Rowe how his client had done everything he could to rectify the situation with the woman. His client was concerned a conviction and loss of licence would inhibit his chances of getting a job.

Rowe said a conviction and loss of licences was a mandatory consequence for his offending.

He acknowledged Lysaght had no previous convictions, but his actions since the crash did not mitigate the law.

“You attended a restorative justice conference where you apologised to Ms Palmer, you were clearly remorseful, you’ve already paid $500.

“She doesn’t want you to have a conviction, you made a mistake that anyone could have made.

“[But] I am unable to identify reasons to discharge you without conviction or not disqualify you [from driving].”

Rowe told Lysaght careless driving should not make attaining employment difficult, and if necessary he would be eligible for a limited licence.