New welcoming entranceway at redeveloped Arena

Dignitaries cross the new bridge at a dawn ceremony opening the redeveloped Arena.

A grand new welcoming entrance greets anyone approaching Palmerston North’s CET Arena.

The $17 million redevelopment of the Arena has finally been completed, with an impressive new entrance plaza and pedestrian bridge ready for use.

The entrance on the corner of Cuba and Waldegrave streets used to be old buildings, but it now gives a sense of arriving at the ground.

The new entrance goes onto a large wooden bridge which leads into the ground and gives a great view of the speedway pits, the speedway track and rugby ground, and back to the city.

The Palmerston North City Council’s venues and events manager John Lynch said it made the Arena more aesthetically pleasing and more appealing.

“It can be used for anything. We have created a space that tells a real history of the site and the city to a degree.

“The members of the public will actually feel welcome to come down.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The new entranceway leading up to the bridge.

The beautified space can be used by the community, with the speedway pits able to be used for events.

The design of the new entrance represents a cloak providing protection of the area.

Plaques and storyboards with information about the history of the venue have been put up around the new entrance, dedicated to things like music, culture, sport, speedway, military and agriculture.

“We were trying to depict all the different activities and the meaning of this place to everyone, not just rugby and speedway.”

The information dates back to before 1900, with the venue first used in 1886 by the Manawatū and West Coast Agricultural and Pastoral Association.

The first time rugby was played at the ground was 1878 and the first time speedway was held at the venue was 1963.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The new bridge leads to covered turnstiles and a view of the ground.

The bridge has a steel frame, but is made of purple-heart and cedar wood. It has LED screens along one side and turnstiles and a canopy at one end.

Speedway cars drive under the bridge from the pits to the track.

New seats have been installed in the south stand at the Cuba St-side of the venue. More than 1600 seats have been installed, replacing the old tiered seating which seated 400-500.

All the light poles in the pits have power points and outlets for compressed air.

There are 48 toilets in each of the men's and women’s toilets in the new ablutions block under the southern stand, a huge increase from seven toilets in the old women's bathroom and 15 in the men’s.

An open day had been planned for the venue on Saturday, but the event was postponed because of predicted rain.

The new opening day will be on April 24, with live performances, sport, food trucks, stalls and children’s activities.