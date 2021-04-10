Scandal and seduction pulls audience like moths to a flame at Chicago debut

Roxie Hart, played by Jessie Feyen (centre, front), and Velma Kelly played by Alex Hughes (standing), work the reporters for a headline.

Chicago has stolen the hearts of Palmerston North with flare, excitement and a lot of sex appeal.

Director Steve Sayer and his crew had big boots to fill as the city's local theatre set out to capture the world-famous work of art, and boy, did they deliver.

The classic retelling of murderesses set in the 1920 embodied the witty, scandalous and at times downright dirty passion of the original musical, earning laughter and thunderous applause from the audience.

Running for a full house on its opening night, the Act Three Productions showcase wowed the crowd, dazzling them with all the jazz the cast could muster.

The lighting, stage and costumes all came together for an unforgettable night of scandal, passion and crime.

Choreographer Tegan Hardy kept true to the original production with strong links to Bob Fosse's style, doing his legacy justice as the cast played the stage, capturing the rivalry between Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Roxie Hart, played by Jessie Feyen, loves that funny honey of hers.

Hart, played by Jessie Feyen, and Kelly, played by Alex Hughes, performed their own cell block tango with each other, breathing new life into the characters fans love to hate.

Feyen was a vision, capturing the too-big-for-her-boots, C-list celebrity with a flash-in-the-pan narrative that almost became her demise.

But the man who truly captured the affections of the audience was Amos Hart, Hart's foolish husband, played by Ben Pryor.

His rendition of Mr Cellophone had the crowd weeping for his misfortune as Hart and her lawyer Billy Flynn, performed by Lindsay Yeo, took him for the ride of his life.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Lindsay Yeo draws in fans of Chicago with his rendition of seedy lawyer Billy Flynn.

Like Pryor, Yeo was the perfect choice for the seedy, morally unsettling Flynn. Working the crowd, the media and the jury, you’d be forgiven for forgetting you weren’t in a 1920 courtroom, or circus.

The original Broadway production opened in 1975 and ran for 936 performances, but the city will only have 10 chances to experience the razzle dazzle of Chicago in their city.

Chicago will run at the Wallace Development Company Theatre from April 9 to April 24. Tickets are available at the Act Three Productions website