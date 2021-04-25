Small-town Anzac services remain important annual touchstone

15:32, Apr 25 2021
Sanson commemorates the fallen at the town’s Anzac service on Sunday.
WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Sanson commemorates the fallen at the town’s Anzac service on Sunday.

Small-town Anzac services remain an important annual tradition for their communities and one that needs to pass to future generations, attendees say.

Shirlene Curtis-Reid attended Sanson's 9am Anzac day ceremony despite being a Feilding resident, because her ill-health prevented her from making the dawn service.

As a young woman she became a medic for the air force. Although she did not serve in wars, she attended Anzac services to remember friends and family who served overseas. Some did not return.

Amanda Waipo was also unable to attend the dawn service, due to her pregnancy, but she was glad to be able to make the later Sanson ceremony to continue her tradition of attendance and support her husband, who is in the air force.

READ MORE:
* The top 40 books in New Zealand of 2019, according to the experts
* Royal Flush: How long before NZ pulls the chain on the monarchy?
* No Anzac Day service cancellations in Manawatū

Kara Ackroyd stands with the other Girl Guides waiting to lay their wreath at the Feilding dawn service.
1 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Kara Ackroyd stands with the other Girl Guides waiting to lay their wreath at the Feilding dawn service.
Henry Cato, 9, stands in the parade line with his dad, Robert Cato at the Feilding Service.
2 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Henry Cato, 9, stands in the parade line with his dad, Robert Cato at the Feilding Service.
Emily Shanks, 7, stands in the parade line with her dad, Bradley Shanks at Feilding.
3 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Emily Shanks, 7, stands in the parade line with her dad, Bradley Shanks at Feilding.
The Feilding dawn parade.
4 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
The Feilding dawn parade.
The sun starts to come up.
5 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
The sun starts to come up.
Anzac flags were raised.
6 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Anzac flags were raised.
Marchers walk past the clock town.
7 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Marchers walk past the clock town.
The army marches past.
8 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
The army marches past.
Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys, right, lays a wreath in Feilding.
9 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys, right, lays a wreath in Feilding.
Youngsters watch the parade.
10 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Youngsters watch the parade.
The service at the cenotaph.
11 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
The service at the cenotaph.
Feilding dawn parade.
12 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Feilding dawn parade.
Laying wreaths in Feilding.
13 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Laying wreaths in Feilding.
Feilding High School head girl Ffion White delivers her speech.
14 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Feilding High School head girl Ffion White delivers her speech.
New Zealand cadet forces lay a wreath.
15 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
New Zealand cadet forces lay a wreath.
Feilding dawn parade.
16 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Feilding dawn parade.
Laying a wreath.
17 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Laying a wreath.
Korean Veterans lay their wreath in Feilding.
18 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Korean Veterans lay their wreath in Feilding.
Tim Wallis and granddaughter Jessica Atkins lay poppies on the cenotaph.
19 of 40WARWICK SMITH/SUTFF
Tim Wallis and granddaughter Jessica Atkins lay poppies on the cenotaph.
Feilding dawn parade.
20 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Feilding dawn parade.
The air force lays its wreath.
21 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
The air force lays its wreath.
Crosses on the lawn at Feilding.
22 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Crosses on the lawn at Feilding.
Music plays at the Sanson service.
23 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Music plays at the Sanson service.
The Sanson parade.
24 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
The Sanson parade.
The Rongotea parade.
25 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
The Rongotea parade.
The Sanson parade.
26 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
The Sanson parade.
Wreath laying in Sanson.
27 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Wreath laying in Sanson.
Sanson parade.
28 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Sanson parade.
People lay poppies on the cenotaph in Sanson.
29 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
People lay poppies on the cenotaph in Sanson.
Shirlene Curtis-Reid remembers the fallen in Sanson.
30 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Shirlene Curtis-Reid remembers the fallen in Sanson.
Padre Brendan Drew speaks in Rongotea.
31 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Padre Brendan Drew speaks in Rongotea.
A message from the governor-general is delivered by Rongotea School pupil Blake Russell.
32 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
A message from the governor-general is delivered by Rongotea School pupil Blake Russell.
Corin Goodman, left, and Blake Russell lay the Rongotea School wreath.
33 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Corin Goodman, left, and Blake Russell lay the Rongotea School wreath.
Arahan Pilkington plays The Last Post at Rongotea.
34 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Arahan Pilkington plays The Last Post at Rongotea.
Rongotea School pupil Corin Goodman delivers a speech at the Rongotea service.
35 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Rongotea School pupil Corin Goodman delivers a speech at the Rongotea service.
Rongotea parade.
36 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Rongotea parade.
Rongotea parade wreath laying.
37 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Rongotea parade wreath laying.
Rongotea parade - poppy from beret to cenotaph.
38 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Rongotea parade - poppy from beret to cenotaph.
Wreath laying in Rongotea.
39 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Wreath laying in Rongotea.
Rongotea parade.
40 of 40WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Rongotea parade.

Annika McBrearty went to the Sanson as part of the Feilding Brass band, and said she had observed a decline in attendances at small-town ceremonies over the years.

This year, about 50 civilians attended.

Despite that, she liked that the smaller ceremonies were more personal.

She said younger generations often didn't understand how important Anzac services were and had “broken the habit” of attending.

During the lockdown, when services were cancelled, she was the only one on her street to stand at her driveway at dawn on Anzac Day.

Shirlene Curtis-Reid remembers her friends who fought in Vietnam and Afghanistan.
WARWICK SMITH/Stuff
Shirlene Curtis-Reid remembers her friends who fought in Vietnam and Afghanistan.

Beatrice Eccles said everyone on her street stood at the end of their driveways last year. Attending services was a tradition that could only be kept so long as parents continued to bring their children, who could then pass it on to the next generation.

Delphine Parker, who organised the service, said locals returned each year because “we have always been very supportive of the soldiers who returned, and those who didn’t return”.

Her father-in-law Arthur Parker served with the New Zealand Expeditionary Forces during World War I. He said he survived the day 800 men died in Ypres, Belgium.

In Rongotea, siblings Louise, Olivia and Cameron Amey agreed attending Anzac services was something they did out of tradition.

Corin Goodman, left, and Blake Russell lay the Rongotea School wreath.
WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Corin Goodman, left, and Blake Russell lay the Rongotea School wreath.

Their grandfather and great-grandfather were in the military, so when they were children they would go with their dad, aunties and uncles.

Although they don't attend every year, Louise and Olivia – who now live in Wellington and Auckland, respectively – came home over the long weekend and decided to go.

Despite only having 100 more residents than Sanson, the Rongotea service was at least three times the size.

Paul Quarrie believed this was down to Rongotea being good at keeping tradition, and the strength of the local RSA, of which his father – Manawatū District councillor Andrew Quarrie – is chairman.

Arahan Pilkington plays The Last Post at Rongotea service.
WARWICK SMITH/STUFF
Arahan Pilkington plays The Last Post at Rongotea service.

Palu Quarrie usually attended the Feilding dawn service as well as the local one, but this year was in the middle of shearing and, unfortunately, "sheep don’t understand” that it was Anzac day.

“It’s very important to remember the sacrifice of generations past and to pass on that knowledge to future generations.”

 

Stuff