Road closed following State Highway 35 crash near Tolaga Bay

Police confirmed at least one serious injury following a single-vehicle crash.

A road south of Tolaga Bay will remain closed for several hours following a serious single-vehicle crash on Saturday night, at 7pm.

Whangara Road along State Highway 35, 3km south of Wharf Road, will be closed for a further two to three hours, police said.

One person is in critical condition and another has less serious injuries. Both have been taken to Gisborne Hospital.

Motorists are asked to delay travel and/or use alternate routes.