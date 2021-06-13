Manawatū police are hunting for motorist with a firearm

Armed police are in the Manawatū area after a motorist allegedly pulled a gun on police officers. (File photo)

Police are hunting for a motorist who allegedly pulled a gun on officers in Manawatū.

Police pulled a vehicle over in Feilding at 11am on Sunday, and the driver pulled out a firearm, a police media spokesman said.

The motorist fled, and the Armed Offenders Squad was called in to support police with inquiries.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to call police on 111.

This was the second firearms offence in the wider Manawatū, after there were reports of gunshots in Milson on Friday.

Two people were arrested, but were not charged.