Palmerston North Muslim man 'appalled' at mosque attacks film

Former president of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand, Hazim Arafeh, responds to news of a movie to be made about the March 15, 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks.

A Muslim man says an upcoming film about the aftermath of the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks is unethical and appalling.

Former president of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand Hazim Arafeh heard about the film on Friday night, when the petition to denounce and discourage the film popped up on his Facebook feed.

The film, They Are Us, was about the week following the mosque attacks and the actions of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Online outrage followed the announcement that Australian actress Rose Byrne was set to play Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. A petition was launched, the families of the victims wrote an open letter to the actor with discontent, and the Christchurch Muslim community said they were blind sighted by the film.

He said the director of the film needed to know people were unhappy and would suffer as a result.

“It is completely unethical and immoral to try to make a movie about such a heinous crime,” Arafeh said.

“Regardless of all the discomfort, it could still go ahead. But at least we raised awareness and told people we are completely appalled by this movie.”

He said he’d spoken to a lot of Muslim people around New Zealand, and he did not find a single person in agreement with the film.

Kiwi Andrew Niccol​ wrote the film and will be its director, but Philippa Campbell, a producer who was working on the film, has resigned in response to the outrage.

The petition to shut down the film had garnered 65,145 signatures at 5pm on Tuesday.

Arafeh said he was angry that the victims and families of those who died were not consulted about the film.

He lost three dear friends in what he called the worst event in New Zealand history.

“They are completely peaceful people, going about their lives and into a place of worship where they were deliberately killed.

“But at the end of the day we think it’s all about financial gains rather than people’s agony. People’s agony is not something that inspires you to make financial gain.”

Arafeh said he was heartened to hear the Christchurch mayor’s response, and the decision to ban filming in public areas of the city.

His two sons were studying in Christchurch at the time of the attack, and had since decided to return and study at Massey University.

He said he agrees that Prime Minister Jacinda Arden did all that she could, and exceeded expectations.

“It was handled in a professional and humane way. But instead of focusing on peoples' suffering, they are making a hero out of the Prime Minister.”

He said there might be an argument for making a documentary-style film about what happened, as a moment in history and to learn from.

But the families of the victims were the only ones who could make that decision, and it needed to be in consultation with them.

Film producer Ayman Jamal said, in a statement released on Tuesday, they were devastated by the pain and concerns caused by the announcement of the film.

She said over a year ago they consulted with the local Muslim community of Christchurch, which included Imam Gamal Fouda of the Al Noor Mosque, Imam Alabi Lateef Zikrullah of the Linwood Mosque and more than 20 other victims.

“At the time the Christchurch Muslim community was going through a lot, and we were engaging only with families who were ready to share their story with us at that time.”

She said there was no one hero in the film, and collectively the people of New Zealand showed that together when they turned a terrorist attack into unity, love and compassion.

The synopsis said the film took watchers through one week, from the Friday of the attacks and the week following.

It would feature the worshippers who confronted the gunman, who would not be shown or named, and the Imams of the two mosques.

A Muslim surgeon, who saved the life of a four-year-old injured in the attack, would be featured alongside Christchurch residents who aided the worshippers and a worshipper who publicly forgave his wife’s murder.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her actions will feature, as well the gun control that followed the attacks.