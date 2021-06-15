Manawatū truck driver costs freight company $235k in stolen fuel card scam

Donald Hughie Mcgillivray stole a fuel card from TIL Freight, after working as a truck driver for them in 2014. He gained $75,000 over two years, selling access to the card and racking up $235,000 in charges to TIL.

A Manawatū truck driver made thousands in a simple but lucrative scam at the expense of a former employer.

Donald Hughie Mcgillivray was sentenced to eight months’ home detention in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday, for a fraudulent scheme selling access to a stolen company fuel card.

Judge Stephanie Edwards also ordered Mcgillivray to pay $40,000 in reparations to the company over the next five years.

While he personally made around $75,000 from the scam, Mcgillivray was approaching retirement age and Judge Edwards reduced the reparations to an amount he could realistically pay back without undue hardship.

Mcgillivray’s scam began in 2014 after he finished a month-long contract working as a driver for TIL Freight, and decided to keep the fuel card assigned to his truck.

Edwards said the fraud was simple but lucrative – Mcgillivray both used the card himself, and lent it out to others in exchange for cash.

Over the next two years, the card was used 664 times for more than 272,000 litres of diesel charged to TIL.

It cost the company nearly $235,000 and judging by the unexplained deposits into Mcgillivray's account police uncovered, he personally netted $75,000.

“Your action taking the fuel card was a betrayal of the company’s trust in you,”

Mcgillivray tried to cut a deal for a reduced sentence, by offering to name other people who had used the card the police didn’t know about.

Edwards said sharing information on co-offenders with police only earned a reduced sentence when it was actually useful.

“[But] the information provided is of no real value to the police at this late stage of the game.”

The scam ended five years ago and his case had been before the courts since 2018, but Mcgillivray didn’t choose to share these names until April.

Defence lawyer Paul Murray argued his client had risked himself to provide that information and return the fuel card, which deserved some credit.

Mcgillivray was shot in the arm by one of his co-offenders while trying to retrieve his tanker, which had the fuel card in it, from their farm in 2017. That person has continued to threaten him.

Edwards felt Mcgillivray’s most likely primary motivation was to retrieve the tanker and not to help the police by returning the fuel card.

She didn’t see the connection between Mcgillivray naming names and the threats. The person who shot him had been convicted and sentenced for their own crimes.

Edwards did show some leniency in commuting Mcgillivray’s sentence from 17 months in prison to the eight months’ home detention.

But that was in consideration of his age and his responsibility of care for his sick wife, and so he could stay employed and pay TIL freight back.