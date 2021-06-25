One person critically injured after car goes into water near Tokomaru, Horowhenua

A person has been rescued from this car by firefighters after it crashed into a waterway in Tokomaru on Friday.

A motorist has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after their car hit a bridge and went into water in the Horowhenua district this morning.

The occupant of the car had been driving towards State Highway 57 just before 3.30am when it veered into the wrong lane before it crossed a bridge at the intersection of Tane and Linton Drain roads.

As the driver noticed they slammed on the brakes, but it was too late.

The left side of the car crashed into the barrier of the one-way bridge, sending the drain's water meters below landing on its wheels.

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff The sole occupant of the car was trapped in the drain while emergency services rushed to help.

Within minutes firefighters, police and paramedics arrived at the scene.

After firefighters extricated the person from the vehicle, they were taken to Palmerston North Hospital with critical injuries, a St John spokesman said.

Contractors at the scene just after 8am were assessing the damage to the bridge, removing the broken barrier that blocked the road.

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff Contactors work to remove the debris after a serious crash in Tokomaru.

The driver was lucky to have survived the crash, they said as the worked to remove debris.

The car remained at the bottom of the drain with water swirling around it.

Crash Services would be called to remove the vehicle later in the morning, a contractor said.