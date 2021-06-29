First snow fall blankets Ruapehu and Rangitīkei, while flooding forces Horowhenua to conserve water

The snow is falling between Waiouru and Taihape.

Wild weather has hit the wider-Manawatū region, as snow blankets parts of the northern districts and flooding creates water shortages in the south.

Rangitīkei and Ruapehu had its first drop of snow on Monday night, while the Horowhenua region continues to battle after flooding overwhelmed the district’s water treatment plants.

Chilling south-westerlies were expected to ease on Tuesday night, but continue into Wednesday with showers.

Metservice is forecasting sunshine from Friday, but don't expect it to thaw the toes. Daily lows of 2 degrees and highs of 13 degrees are likely to continue into next week.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff After school closed for the day Chase Thompson, 6, (left) and his brother, Cole, 5, enjoy time in the snow taking aim at their mum.

“Do you want to build a snowman,” from Disney’s Frozen and laughter echoed across the small-grassing paddock on the side of State Highway 1, about 10km from Waiouru on Tuesday.

With a car full of groceries, Renee Thompson drove around Taihape with Chase, 6, and Cole, 5, looking for snow.

The boys were sent home from St Joseph’s School in Taihape after only 40 minutes of class. Snow was falling outside the country school, and the school buses had stopped.

But, it was wet in their hometown, with only a sprinkling of snow. They drove north until they found enough snow to play in, and pulled over.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Chase Thompson, 6, enjoys time in the snow between Waiouru and Taihape.

“They love it. It makes me feel like a kid again. “

Snowballs were flying on the side of the highway, as the two boys played in ankle-deep snow.

Thompson said the town had not had good snowfall for a couple of years. They drove to Waiouru last year to see the snow.

Chase said, with a grin, that his favourite part was throwing snowballs at his mum.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Snow is covering areas of Waiouru and Taihape.

Meanwhile, in Horowhenua, residents of Levin, Tokomaru and Shannon were being encouraged to continue to conserve water.

A stay on water usage had been placed after heavy rainfall on Sunday put intense pressure on the district's water treatment plants.

The treatment plants, located in Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru, were struggling to effectively treat the muddy river water for drinking water supplies.

Water-saving efforts on Monday allowed some reservoirs to refill above critical levels, but more work was needed to get the water to safe levels.

Jono Galuszka/Stuff Levin's water treatment plant is struggling to provide clean water to Horowhenua residents.

On Tuesday, water use had dropped by about 40 to 50 per cent and water treatment plant levels were expected to reach safe operating levels overnight.

The current total capacity for the Levin reservoirs were now at about 50 per cent, and Shannon’s was at 60 per cent.

This was capable of meeting current demand, as long as the community continued to conserve water use.

The Tokomaru reservoir was filled with tanker water to increase its storage, while minor repair works were carried out.

That water was meeting local demand, and storage capacity was at about 60 per cent. Works were likely to be completed tomorrow.

Mayor Bernie Wanden thanked residents for their efforts to conserve water.

“We have come together as a team and worked hard to make great progress. We still have a little bit more work to do in our water conservation efforts to get us fully out of the woods, but we’re nearly there.”

People should avoid doing the dishes, laundry and using baths and showers, and only flush for solid bodily waste.