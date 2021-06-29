Water restrictions remain in Horowhenua after rain put pressure on water treatment plants

The reservoir at the Levin water treatment plant, which opened in 2016, is struggling to provide clean water to Horowhenua.

Residents of Levin, Tokomaru and Shannon are being encouraged to continue to conserve water.

A stay on water usage has been placed throughout Horowhenua after heavy rainfall put intense pressure on the district's water treatment plants.

The treatment plants, located in Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru, were struggling to effectively treat the muddy river water for drinking water supplies.

Water-saving efforts on Monday allowed some reservoirs to refill above critical levels, but more work was needed to get the water to safe levels.

Businesses and schools could operate as normal, except for high water use functions.

Car washes and laundromats were encouraged to keep water consumption as low as possible.

People in Tokomaru could continue to use tap water, even though the water treatment plant was offline because tanker water had been supplied to the reservoir.

Mayor Bernie Wanden thanked residents for their efforts over the past 24 hours to conserve water.

“We have come together as a team and worked hard to make great progress. We still have a little bit more work to do in our water conservation efforts to get us fully out of the woods, but we’re nearly there.”

People should avoid doing the dishes, laundry and using baths and showers, and only flush for solid bodily waste.