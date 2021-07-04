Four small schools combine to perform at regional kapa haka festival for the first time

Te Aho o Whātonga kapa haka group, made up of four tiny schools from Dannevirke, Wellington, Wairarapa and Palmerston North, perform at the Te Hui Ahurei o Te Tapere nui oO Whātonga Festival in Feilding.

Four small schools have joined up to allow their students to represent their whanau and iwi at a regional kapa haka festival for the first time

Ngā Mokopuna from Wellington, Wairarapa Kura from Masterton, Tāmaki Nui a Rua from Dannevirke, and Mana Tamariki from Palmerston North combined to form the region's newest secondary school kapa haka group – Te Aho o Whātonga.

All four kura kuapapa Te Reo Māori immersion schools were too small to form their own groups; even the largest had only 24 students.

Te Aho Whātonga tutor Irihāpeti Roberts said being invited to perform at the Te Hui Ahurei o Te Tapere nui o Whātonga Festival in Feilding on Saturday was the first opportunity most of the students have had to represent their schools and people.

READ MORE:

* Educator Āni Wainui recognised for revitalising te reo in Southland

* Manawatū hopes riding on Manukura and Tararua College at basketball championships

* Government announces $41 million for new classrooms in Wellington region

* Old and new among winners of Regional Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Competition



Roberts said although Te Aho o Whātonga managed to apply on time, neither the Wairarapa to Awakairangi committee nor the Te Paetaiohi Manawatū/Horowhenua committees allowed them to compete in their secondary school championship regional qualifiers.

The fact the four kura were based in different districts caused a tangle of technicalities that couldn’t be resolved in time.

But the Feilding festival, which the Manawatū/Horowhenua competition was part of, did offer them a performance slot.

Roberts said even though they were only given a non-competitive spot at Feilding, they treated it like a competition and hoped to participate fully at the next regional final.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Te Aho o Whātonga member Hineteahurangi Durie,17, says even though they didn’t compete she is proud she finally gets the chance to represent her school, family and iwi in the group’s performances.

Mana Tamariki student Hineteahurangi Durie, 17, said it was hard work getting ready for the festival in only seven weeks, when groups usually have at least a year together first.

But it was worth it.

“Even though we’re not competing, I’m happy and excited I get to represent my school, family, and iwi. ”

Festival organiser Nick Fonotoe said the competition was incredibly close, but Manukura managed to topple regional champions, Te Piringa.

Both groups will now represent Manawatū and Horowhenua in the national championship in Auckland next year.

Fonotoe said Te Piringa had been the regional champions for a long time, and had fended off Manukura when the newer group joined the competition in 2019.

This time, despite Te Piringa putting on a crisp high-quality performance, Manukura’s incredibly strong performance leaders gave them an edge.

Manukura’s leaders won both the best male and best female leadership awards, and under their guidance the execution of the group's performance was exceptionally sharp and focused, he said.