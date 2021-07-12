Armageddon Expo bringing fun and games to Palmerston North

Ian Kemp will have a stand of Dragon Ball Z memorabilia at Armageddon in Palmerston North.

Palmerston North patrons have had their wish granted and will get their first Armageddon Expo without the help of Goku.

The event will be held over the weekend of August 14 and 15 at Central Energy Trust Arena, and will bring a show of gaming, technology, celebrity guest panels and cosplay.

Dragon Ball NZ owner Ian Kemp will be selling t-shirts, hoodies, books, comics, dvds, boardgames, Nintendo Switch games and Funko Pop characters from his stall at Armageddon.

His collection started with Funko Pop characters a few years ago, and in the lead up to Palmerston North’s first Armageddon, he decided it was a good opportunity to have a stall.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ian Kemp will sell merchandise that is not available in New Zealand.

Kemp ran a Facebook page and YouTube channel, but this was his first time selling merchandise.

He had imported lots of the merchandise himself and he said people could purchase items that weren’t available in New Zealand at competitive prices.

Kemp watched Dragon Ball Z as a teenager, and recently got into the 2015 series Dragon Ball Super.

Kemp had been to Armageddon in Auckland a few years ago, and was looking forward to the Palmerston North event.

Armageddon Expo founder and director William Geradts said the event would focus on gaming and technology with multiple PC and console gaming stations.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Armageddon Wellington, held on August 1, was the first non-sporting event at Sky Stadium since the Covid-19 lockdown, and as an extra precaution, a temperature thermal camera and contact tracing were both in use.

“This year has seen a real spike in popularity for gaming and Esports, so we’ve amped up our displays to give attendees a real hands-on experience, regardless of whether they’re gamers.”

The expo will feature a League of Legends mobile gaming tournament.

Geradts said celebrity guests would feature via video conferencing, and selected guests would be able to take part in a virtual signing.

“Having virtual panels has allowed us to secure guests who might have otherwise been unavailable or out of our reach.”

He said the event would have a massive range of merchandise, from handcrafted New Zealand art to toys, comics and collectables.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The Armageddon Expo in Christchurch in May 2021.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a huge range of in-show events, including the famous Armageddon Cosplay Contest, a Chilli Eating Challenge and a light-up dance floor.

“This is the first time we have held Armageddon in Palmerston North, and we’re confident it will be a stellar event.

“We’re beyond excited to kick off Armageddon Expo in Palmerston North. I think it’s going to be a truly great event.”

The event is on August 14 and 15 at Central Energy Trust Arena, 9am to 5pm. Tickets can be purchased online.