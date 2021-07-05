Manawatū Jets could still spring the odd surprise

Daishon Knight had another productive Knight for the Manawatū Jets against the Auckland Huskies.

BASKETBALL: There’s three games left for the Manawatū Jets to add some scalps to their tally.

The Jets had their 11th loss of the season on Sunday afternoon, 75-66 to the Auckland Huskies at the Arena, and they have three more games to improve their position.

It’s been a bumpy ride in recent weeks due to injury and illness and they are second to last with four wins.

But they have three games left in the next two weeks, starting with the Wellington Saints at home on Saturday night, then the Bay Hawks away and Nelson Giants.

READ MORE:

* NZ NBL: Saints edge Hawks in top of table overtime thriller in empty stadium

* NZ NBL: EJ Singler, Sam Timmins, Ethan Rusbatch turn in starring roles in round seven

* NZ NBL: Southland Sharks hand Wellington Saints first loss of season



The Saints and Hawks will be particularly tough, but Manawatū have shown in their win over the Canterbury Rams last week and in parts of the loss to the Huskies, they haven’t given up yet.

They could upset a couple of the teams they still have to play to give themselves more confidence after a tough season.

Having made a slow start against the Huskies on Sunday, they roared back into the game, closing the gap to 37-35 at halftime and led 46-39 after the break.

Both teams went on runs and it was level until midway through the fourth quarter. But the Jets missed a couple of shots at the end and let the Huskies get away on them.

Huskies big man Tom Vodanovich nailed a three with 1 minute 45 seconds to go to kill off any Jets’ hopes.

Vodanovich, who played for the Jets last year, and Chris Johnson were the Huskies’ biggest threats.

Johnson had a huge contribution of 25 points and 20 rebounds, while Vodanovich had 20 points.

Jets’ imports Daishon Knight and DeAndre Daniels took on a mountain of work, with Daniels scoring 23 points and Knight scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Daniels has improved every week and is now a big contributor.

Only five players from each team scored points and the Huskies’ shooting was better than the Jets’ who didn’t start well and improved through the middle part of the game.

The Jets are still without forward Shane Temara, who was dealing with an ankle sprain, but is now recovering from having his appendix removed after it ruptured.

Auckland Huskies 75 (Chris Johnson 25pts, 20rbs, Tom Vodanovich 20, Justin Bibbs 14, Zach Riley 10) Manawatū Jets 66 (DeAndre Daniels 23, Daishon Knight 21pts, 10rbs) Q1: 18-12, HT: 37-35, Q3: 55-all.

Standings: Wellington Saints 24, Bay Hawks 22, Southland Sharks 22, Auckland Huskies 20, Otago Nuggets 18, Canterbury Rams 14, Nelson Giants 10, Franklin Bulls 10, Manawatū Jets 8, Taranaki Mountain Airs 4.