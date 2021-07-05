Thrashing signals gap between Federation League leaders and aspiring students

Marist player Nick Carrick, pictured in an earlier game against Massey, scored a brace on the weekend.

FOOTBALL: When Massey University lose, they lose big.

That’s what it looks like in this year’s men’s Federation League after the students were thumped 7-2 at home by Palmerston North Marist on Saturday.

It was only Massey’s second loss from 11 games so far this season, but they’ve conceded 13 goals from the two defeats, the first, also at home, a 6-0 drubbing in May by league leaders Havelock North Wanderers.

The upshot of the latest loss is that Massey and Marist swapped places on the league ladder.

Marist now sit second, three points adrift of unbeaten Wanderers, while Massey drop to third, two points behind Marist.

Wanderers, who edged fourth-placed Whanganui Athletic 2-1 at the weekend, also have a game in hand so are looking increasingly like title-winners with the season now more than half over.

Marist are in the unenviable position of having to rely on other sides’ results to be able to challenge Wanderers.

In Saturday’s clash, Marist had the game locked up by halftime after they bolted to a 5-1 lead after Massey had scored first through striker Joe Freeman.

Freeman nabbed a second after the break for the students, but his pair were all the home side had to offer as they were over-run by Marist.

Massey coach Donald Piper said there was no coming back from the blizzard of goals Marist scored in 20 or so minutes during the first half.

“We let the game get away from us and didn’t play to our potential.”

Marist coach Juliano Schmeling said gaining the three points was “the most important thing for us”.

It meant Marist moved ahead of Massey on the ladder and kept in touch with Wanderers.

Schmeling said scoring three quick goals in the first half made a key difference because after that Massey struggled and Marist controlled the game.

As a spectacle, despite the lop-sided goal count, the game was full of end-to-end action, most of it in Massey territory as the students battled to break the grip Marist exerted.

Massey always looked able to pose a threat but their execution let them down when things seemed promising for the home side, while errors in defence cost them dearly.

For Marist, Nick Carrick and Luke Palfreyman scored a pair while goals also came from Cam Wallace, Taylor Monk and Fletchar Leslie.

Carrick’s total of 16 goals now gives him a lead of four in the Golden Boot competition.

Other games at the weekend saw Levin and Napier Marist draw 2-2 while Gisborne Thistle beat New Plymouth Rangers 3-0.

► There was no change at the top of the Horizons Premiership after the weekend, with all four leading sides winning.

At the top, Feilding United beat Whanganui Athletic reserves 5-2, second-placed Hokowhitu beat Massey reserves 3-0, third-placed Wanganui City beat North End reserves 4-0, and fourth-placed Palmerston North Boys’ High beat Takaro 3-1.

Only three points separate the leading quartet.

In the other game, Marist reserves drew 1-1 against Red Sox.

Boys’ High still lead in the premiership goalscoring stakes, with 43 after 13 outings, followed by City and Massey reserves on 31.