Long-term plan puts aside funding for community groups

Manchester House’s 2019 Dancing With The Stars fundraiser happened thanks to council funding.

Both the Manawatū and Rangitīkei District councils are set to double funding for community events in their latest long-term plans.

For Manawatū, that means a trial of $147,000 for the first year of the community events and initiatives fund, which may remain at that level or drop back down to $75,000 for the rest of the decade.

Helen King, funding manager for Manchester House social services and Manawatū People's Radio, said this funding was the difference between make or break for many events.

Without funds from that pool in 2019, she said Manchester House would have never been able to host the Dancing With The Stars fundraiser, which raised “a significant amount” of funds, nor could the radio station have hosted the regional concert series, Sounds of Summer.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Helen King says council funding is key to the survival of community events.

“Funding from council is a little more special [than funding from elsewhere], because it’s on behalf of the people the [event] is made for," she said.

The Manawatū District Council adopted its 2021-31 Long-Term Plan on June 29, setting an average rates rise of 5.75 per cent.

Along with a boost to community events, the plan includes a discount of up to $2500 on consent fees for owners in the central business district, who choose to seismic-strengthen their buildings in the next three years.

Spread over three years is $5m for increasing Feilding Library's accessibility, and for the seismic strengthening and modernisation of Kowhai Park, including $1.4m for an exotic bird aviary.

The council has committed millions of dollars towards a new water treatment plant, centralising their wastewater system, and a rural water scheme, so some rural communities aren't as reliant on water tanks and bores.

North in the Rangitīkei, the council is yet to formally adopt its long-term plan. But during its June 9 deliberations, the council indicated an intention to double its event fund from $25,000 to $50,000 for the next decade.

This would fund events like the Marton Harvest Festival and Christmas Parade, which were facilitated by community group Project Marton before they disestablished on June 22.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Former Project Marton chairperson Danielle Morehu talks about the significance of the work involved in a community group.

Because a new, nameless working group immediately rose from the ashes of Project Marton, it is likely that by Christmas a new community group will take on those initiatives.

But, mayor Andy Watson said at the meeting that without them, council would run the events.

On top of significant waste and water infrastructure investment, $19m is earmarked for a Marton civic centre, which would incorporate the library and other civic services.

The Rangitīkei council also pledged up to $1m for the Taihape Grandstand restoration, with the caveat that before it spends any money, it would see what funding it could get from alternative sources.

Deliberation minutes also note that the plan for free Wi-Fi in towns was axed due to an "overwhelmingly negative response” in the plan consultation, with residents citing internet accessibility efforts should be focused on rural Rangitīkei communities.